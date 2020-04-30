April 30, 2020 News » Whistler

Pique Newsmagazine named No. 1 community newspaper for its circulation class in B.C. 

BCYCNA recognizes Pique with multiple awards for 2019

Last weekend, the Pique team gathered via Zoom for the annual B.C. & Yukon Community Newsmedia Awards and we were thrilled to be selected as the No. 1 Community Newspaper in B.C. in our circulation category.

"I have never been prouder of the Pique team as I am this year," said editor Clare Ogilvie.

"This is a unique time in our history as we face the COVID-19 pandemic in our community and at Pique we know there is no business or person untouched—that includes this community newspaper and its team.

"While our focus is always producing the best newspaper in print and online, it is encouraging to be recognized by our peers as well."

Added publisher Sarah Strother: "It's always wonderful to be acknowledged for the quality of work by our peers, but this year it means a lot to us to celebrate the recognition.

"Winning Gold in the General Excellence category is a credit to all of our staff, and putting together the newspaper is a team effort in production design, editorial and advertising content.

"We're also thrilled to have won in the category of special publication, for Whistler Magazine, which deserves recognition in its own right as our premier seasonal tourism publication."

Pique also won several other awards including two Gold awards for Multimedia Feature Story Award, "Training Day," by Braden Dupuis, Keili Bartlett, Brandon Barrett and Megan Lalonde (go here for story), and an Ad Design Award for production manager Karl Partington for his No Limits Heli ad.

We were awarded five Silver writing awards for:

• Environmental Writing Award: "Deadly Decisions," by Joel Barde and Barrett.

• John Collison Memorial Award for Investigative Journalism: "Whistler pushes for trauma room expansion," by Alison Taylor and Jon Parris.

• Neville Shanks Memorial Award for Historical Writing: "Whistler Mountain Ski Club Marks 50 years," by Dan Falloon and Jon Parris.

• Outdoor Recreation Writing Award: "Mountain biking's winding road to sustainability," by Falloon.

• Special Section award, under 25,000: Canada Day, the Pique team.

Graphic designer Claire Ryan also won Silver for ad design for her work with Mexican Corner.

Pique took Bronze awards for features with "Modern mountain romance," by Barrett and Whitney Sobool along with a Bronze award for ad design as well for Sobool for her ad with Elevation Hair Studio.

"Your community paper is an outstanding example of journalism and design and we are grateful for this recognition as well as the incredible support of our community," said Ogilvie.

"We would not be the paper we are without your support, and we hope that you continue to support us."

