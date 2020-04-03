Pique's unofficial guide to self-isolation health and wellness 

One can only watch so much Netflix.

So after binging Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, (required self-isolation watching) why not try a class that aims to make you feel physically and/or mentally rejuvenated?

Whistler, after all, is a global epicentre of health and wellness—and there's no shortage of local instructors spreading good vibes online.

And better yet, many are giving away their product for free (or by donation).

What follows is a list of some of what's being offered.

Fitness

Altitude Fitness

Altitude Fitness is providing free, live Instagram classes (@altitude_canada).

The gym is currently offering four a week.

(They can be watched up to 24 hours after they originally air.)

• Monday - Barre sculpt at 11 a.m. with Madison Barlow

• Tuesday - Bootycamp at 11 a.m. with Cinta Cassini

• Thursday - Bootycamp at 11 a.m. with Cinta Cassini

• Friday - Bootycamp at 11 a.m. with Cinta Cassini

"Right now, we need to be connected more than ever; we need to feel community," said Altitude Fitness owner Katie McFetridge in an email. "The team at Altitude wants to help by keeping people moving and active from the safety of their homes. It's time to focus on keeping happy and healthy in both mind and body."

Peak Training Whistler

Meaghan Sutter—who was voted Whistler's favourite trainer in Pique's most recent Best of Whistler issue—is providing free workouts and mobility routines.

You can find them on Sutter's Facebook page (Peak Training Whistler), Instagram (@peaktrainingwhistler), and Youtube channel.

Heather Libman Fitness

Certified personal trainer Heather Libman is streaming fitness classes from her Whistler living room.

Libman will post a weekly schedule of classes every Saturday.

You can find her on Facebook (Heather Libman Fitness) and Instagram (@heatherlibmanfitness).

"I am a professionally certified personal trainer and group fitness instructor with over 14 years experience in the industry," said Libman by email.

"In lieu of charging fees I ask those who are financially able to make a donation to a local charity."

Yoga/Meditation

Yogacara Whistler

Yogacara Whistler is offering free yoga and meditation sessions through Facebook

(Yogacara Whistler) and Instagram (@yogacarawhistler) livestreams.

The studio will post the time and date of classes on social media at least 24 hours in advance of them.

LUNA Whistler

Late and Unique Nighttime Alternatives (LUNA) is wrapping up its winter season, but it still has a few classes to offer.

LUNA will offer a meditation class on Monday April 6 (5:30-6:30 p.m.), which will include guided breathwork, mantra, and meditation designed to nourish your mental wellbeing.

It will also offer Yoga on Thursdays (April 2 and 9), between 5:30 and 7 p.m.

You can stream all of the classes on Facebook (LUNA Whistler).

Whistler Adaptive

Whistler Adaptive's in-person programming may be suspended, but it will still be offering programming via video conferencing.

Classes are available to anyone who is a member or individuals who are disabled or neurodiverse.

To sign up and receive a schedule of classes, please email info@whistleradaptive.com.

The organization is offering a range of classes (including yoga, strength and conditioning, and active stretching) six days a week.

Village Yoga (Pemberton)

Village Yoga will continue to offer its karma yoga classes online (for free).

These will be offered every Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. and can be streamed into your home.

To learn more check out Village Yoga's website: www.villageyogapemberton.com/covid19.

The Collective Alchemy

Shannon Frame of The Collective Alchemy is offering breathwork meditation sessions virtually.

To learn more, check out the following link: www.eventbrite.ca/e/connecting-with-others-during-self-isolation-through-our-breath-tickets-101661857352

Or you can reach Frame directly at 604-562-6494.

Dates for next sessions follow:

Sunday, April 5 - 3:30-5 p.m.

Tuesday, April 7- 4:30-6 p.m.

Thursday, April 9- 11-12:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 11- 3-4:30 p.m.