VIDEO: PNE prize home coming to Pemberton 

Pemberton is in demand.

The Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) prize home team knows it, too, and that's why the 2020 grand prize will be coming to town.

The 3,188-square-foot, three-bedroom and two-and-a-half bathroom home, valued at more than $2 million, will settle in the Sunstone development.

PNE vice-president of operations Jeff Strickland said giving away the home is the best day of the year, and he's elated to have selected Pemberton for 2020.

"We always try to find a really cool, unique spot that tells a story," he said, noting that past prize homes have been located on the Sunshine Coast, Bowen Island and Naramata Bench Wine Country. "Our guests have been asking us to look to the Whistler corridor area. There's a lot of positive feedback for the Squamish, Whistler, Pemberton area."

The home, built by Kelowna's Freeport Industries, is defined as being net-zero-ready, meaning it produces as much energy as it consumes. Such features include high-performance windows and doors and wall insulation that can reduce energy use up to 80 per cent.

As well, Strickland said the windows are large to allow for as much of a view of Mount Currie as possible.

"It's absolutely spectacular as you can imagine. It's such a beautiful place," he said.

Local touches include storage areas for outdoor equipment, plus a hot tub and sauna to enjoy after a day in the mountains.

"The PNE prize home is always a showcase of the latest trends and innovation in home design. We always try to capture the essence of the environment in which it's going," Strickland said. "In the interior design, specifically, of the home, you'll see elements that reflect Pemberton and the region where the home is going.

"It's a home that's very liveable, very comfortable. It's attractive to those with an outdoor lifestyle, individuals who like to entertain and play."

Sunstone developer Cam McIvor was thrilled to take up the mantle to host the home as the PNE, with its agricultural roots, is a strong fit with Pemberton.

"The PNE prize home division sought us out, came up and took a look at the lots and decided to buy," he said. "It brings a fair bit of awareness. The PNE is always looking for a hot market to introduce the homes to and they chose Sunstone, which is quite exciting."

Ticket sales benefit myriad agricultural, arts, sports and community-building organizations across the province, though Strickland could not say specifically which local groups might be supported this year.

He said ticket sales have been strong so far, especially considering that the campaign began after the PNE announced that the 2020 fair would not take place as a precaution to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

"There are a lot of folks that love to support the PNE, being a non-profit organization, and the response has been incredibly inspiring," he said. "People have been calling in to ask how they can help and how they can support."

Tickets are on sale until Sept. 7 with draws taking place on Sept. 14. Rates are: two tickets for $25; six tickets for $50; and 15 tickets for $100.

For more information, to take a virtual tour or to buy tickets, visit www.pneprizehome.ca.