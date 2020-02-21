Poet's Pause seeks submissions 

The Resort Municipality of Whistlerissued a call out for submissions to its annual Poet's Pause competition last Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Writers are encouraged to submit original, unpublished poems for the chance to be displayed at the Poet's Pause sculpture sites in Alta Lake Park.

The winning poems will receive $200 each and be read during an April council meeting as part of National Poetry Month.

"The Resort Municipality of Whistler is a proud champion of the art community, and supports emerging and established artists in a variety of mediums through our public art program," Whistler Mayor Jack Crompton says. "Public art creates a rich resort experience and inspires creative conversations and thoughts. The Poet's Pause poetry competition has a long history in Whistler and has helped showcase the work of local writers."

Poems can be submitted for one or both of the display sites. The theme for the large metal chimes is listening, and the theme for the giant Adirondack chairs is togetherness.

Poems can be any type or format, but should not be longer than 240 words.

The deadline to submit is Monday, March 9 at 3 p.m.

Submit to resortexperience@whistler.ca.

WSS GRAD FASHION SHOW

Tickets are on sale now for the annual Whistler Secondary School grad fashion show.

Set for Wednesday, Feb. 26 at the high school, the theme this year is "Barbie 2020."

"We chose this theme to represent all the different things barbie can be and how she has changed and adapted," organizers say in an email.

Along with the fashion show, there will also be a silent auction, 50/50, and a bake sale. All funds raised will go towards the dry grad and grad legacy.

Tickets are $15 ahead of time and $20 at the door. Get them at the high school or online at eventbrite.com by searching Whistler Secondary Fashion show 2020.