Poisoned meat suspected to have killed coyotes, sickened dogs 

Conservation officers are investigating after the suspected poisoning of two coyotes and several dogs in the Sea to Sky corridor.

In a Facebook post, the Conservation Officer Service (COS) said over the last several weeks two coyote carcasses were found in Pemberton Meadows "with signs that warranted further examination."

"Subsequent testing confirmed the animals died from poisoning," it continued.

Officers believe that the coyotes and several local dogs might have eaten processed meat that was poisoned. All of the dogs that got sick required veterinary care, but survived.

Under the wildlife act, anyone caught intentionally poisoning wildlife can be fined up to $250,000.

COS is asking anyone with information—or anyone who spots more dead wildlife in the Pemberton Meadows area—to call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.