June 10, 2020 News » Regional

Premier Horgan confirms B.C. restaurants may be able to buy alcohol at wholesale prices 

Restaurant owners have been wanting to be able to by alcohol at less than full retail price for years

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY BC GOVERNMENT - B.C. premier John Horgan recently addressing media
  • PHOTO BY BC GOVERNMENT
  • B.C. premier John Horgan recently addressing media

The B.C. government will consider a proposal for restaurant owners to be able to buy alcohol at wholesale prices, much like private and government liquor store owners are able to do, B.C. Premier John Horgan said June 10.

"Yes, we are still looking at it," Horgan said. "[Attorney General David] Eby has it on his agenda. It hasn't yet come to cabinet so no decision has been made, but I absolutely understand the challenges that the industry is facing, and we want to do everything we can to get outside of the box, outside of the traditional obstacles that some in hospitality have highlighted for us."

The restaurant industry has been calling on this move for years as a way to lower the prices of alcohol in restaurants and to encourage people to dine out. BC Restaurant and Food Services Association CEO Ian Tostenson told Business in Vancouver May 13 that he believed the industry was "on the cusp" of getting the change approved.

Days into the COVID-19 pandemic, the government changed regulations to allow restaurant owners to deliver alcohol to customers, but restaurant owners have told BIV that few customers do that because it is cheaper to buy wine at the liquor store.

Restaurant owners have also felt aggrieved that the province went ahead with a 5.4% minimum wage hike, to $14.60 per hour in most job categories, on June 1. White Spot owner Ron Toigo told BIV in March that postponing that minimum wage hike was "the minimum they should do."

The consensus tends to be that getting a discount on alcohol purchases would help compensate for the hit of a higher minimum wage.

Glowbal Group owner Emad Yacoub told BIV that he has laid off about 650 of his 850 staff. Buying alcohol at a wholesale prices would enable him to bring back at least 50 workers, he estimated, basing that on a 25% discount on $200,000 spent on alcohol per month for his nine restaurants.

It is unclear exactly what wholesale price the government would provide restaurants. Former Premier Christy Clark's administration scrapped the system where there were a set of different wholesale discounts on a pre-determined retail price. Instead, former Attorney General Suzanne Anton was in charge of creating a system that would work up to a wholesale price. Private and government stores could then provide their own mark-up to create their own retail price.

Most in the industry expect that if restaurants were able to buy alcohol at the same wholesale price as liquor stores, that the saving would be about 20%.

gkorstrom@biv.com / @GlenKorstrom

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Regional

More by By Glen Korstrom/ Business in Vancouver

Features & Images

June 9, 2020

'COVID is temporary; climate change is inevitable'

'COVID is temporary; climate change is inevitable'

Whistler's environmental advocates find opportunity in crisis More.

Sports

June 9, 2020

Becoming the best Canadian female boulderer

Becoming the best Canadian female boulderer

Film documents Squamish ascent that made Allison Vest become the first Canadian woman to top V13 More.

Opinion

June 10, 2020

OPINION: COVID-19 modelling shows how it got here and where it's going

OPINION: COVID-19 modelling shows how it got here and where it's going

Contact tracing shows an average person had regular contact with about 11 people in our social bubble before health restrictions were enacted, that now seems to be down to around four More.

A&E

June 6, 2020

Whistler Film Festival announces new hire

Whistler Film Festival announces new hire

Shelly Quade joins team as talent programs manager More.

Food & Drink

June 8, 2020

Good 'inner' news from &#10;outer space

Good 'inner' news from outer space

With some luck and food sharing, Bob and Doug will be spaced out for a while More.

Features & Images

June 7, 2020

Let's go salmon fishing

Let's go salmon fishing

West Coast salmon fishing is one of the first tourism sectors to open as COVID-19 restrictions ease More.

Music

April 24, 2020

When ninjas become wolves

When ninjas become wolves

Hear two new tracks from Whistler band Introduce Wolves More.

Museum Musings

June 9, 2020

A virtual AGM: A first for the Whistler Museum

A virtual AGM: A first for the Whistler Museum

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation