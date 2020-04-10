Profile On: Izzie Larter 

This season, Izzie Larter took a leap.

After some encouragement from her Whistler Blackcomb ski school colleagues, she emblazoned her drawings of Whistler archetypes reimagined as cats on T-shirts and hoodies. It cost a lot upfront for bulk ordering, but she was confident as soon as her ski school buddies wore the pieces around the resort, more orders would roll in.

And then the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

"That all kind of changed when we all got laid off," she says.

Most of her friends and colleagues have now returned home, but Larter is happy many of them went back with one of her designs to remember the short season by.

She still has a few orders she has to figure out how to ship to those who pre-purchased them, but she also has a few of her designs up for grabs for locals as well.

Pique caught up with Larter to find out more about her art, her clothing project—dubbed Juzzi—and where she's going next.

Pique: Tell us about the kind of art you do.

Izzie Larter: I do quite a bit. I did a creative media course at college and studied photography at A Level. I've always been doodling. I have ADHD. That's where my mind would wander off. I would be doodling down the margins in class. I had to be doing something with my hands—I couldn't just listen to the teacher.

I love working in black pen and ink—just fine lining. The thing I like to do to challenge myself is draw just in black pen.

How has your art changed in Whistler?

IL: I'd say growing up a little bit and just starting to calm down a little bit more. With my ADHD, I felt I was off the rails in college, bouncing off the walls. Coming out here and having an active lifestyle in work every day, I had somewhere to channel the excess energy. I kind of had a clearer head to take my art to the next level.

Just being out here, it's been incredible. I don't think I've been anywhere else in the world that has made me happier.

There's a lot of artwork, even if it's not on a wall. On the hill you see so many different pieces of artwork on people's boards and skis.

What's been your biggest artistic achievement since moving to Whistler in 2018?

IL: I wouldn't say [the clothing line, Juzzi] isn't the biggest thing I could achieve, but it's the start of a lot more to come that I'm really excited about. It's the first thing I've done where I've taken my ideas and acted on it. I'm super stoked how well it's gone.

How has this pandemic affected your work?

IL: It stunted what I wanted to do creatively. My plan was I wanted to get loads of different portraits, go on the hill and take shots. A few of my friends are insane at park and freestyle skiing. I had so many plans for once I had these printed that I, unfortunately, wasn't able to do.

Luckily, with a camera I can stand six feet away from someone because I have a lens. A few days ago I managed to take photos of people who came and picked their [orders] up; I could do it at a safe distance.

I'm trying to figure out how to ship things people have bought from me. I had people who paid me before we lost our jobs. I could easily send them their money back, but that's not why I started doing this in the first place.

I did it for people like me who lived in Whistler and didn't have much money. I wanted everyone who was here, or is here, to have a little something from the season, that's why I started doing it.

I still want to get it to them, even if they're across the world, even if I have to ship it to them.

How can people buy your art?

IL: The best way is on Facebook (facebook.com/izzie.larter) or Instagram (instagram.com/izzie_larter/). Or on my portfolio at izzielarter.weebly.com—it has my art, photography, film, Juzzi, and a bit about me.

Profile On is a new series to highlight and support Sea to Sky artists and artisans during the COVID-19 pandemic. If you would like to be considered, email arts@piquenewsmagazine.com.