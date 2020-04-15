Province extends hours for B.C. liquor stores 

The B.C. government has approved extended hours at retail liquor stores.

Liquor retailers, such as wine stores or private liquor stores, are now allowed to temporarily operate between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. daily, "if they choose to do so," said a news release.

"These time-limited measures should provide seniors and immuno-compromised populations the opportunity to buy liquor during early shopping hours already being provided by other retailers, such as grocery stores," said the new release. "Extending the hours of retail liquor service will support these businesses in complying with the requirements set out by the provincial health officer, the Ministry of Health and other authorities, including those related to physical distancing."

Delivery services are also authorized to purchase liquor products on behalf of a customer from a liquor store, or any licensee authorized to sell in unopened containers, and to deliver and sell that liquor during these same hours.

The new policies are effective immediately and will remain in effect until July 15, 2020.

This article originally appeared here.