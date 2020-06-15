Province investigating Squamish gas prices 

Gas gripers, it seems like your voices have been heard.

The province announced that the B.C. Utilities Commission (BCUC) will be collecting gas price data from Squamish following a deluge of public complaints.

The commission has chosen the town alongside several others where authorities heard the most feedback: Powell River, Revelstoke, Port Alberni.

Data from Nanaimo and Langley will also be collected and used for comparative purposes."We broadened the legislation because of communities like Squamish that have raised their voices about this," Energy Minister Bruce Ralston said.

"I'm pleased that the utilities commission is going to use the powers that we gave them to look further into the specific pricing of gasoline and diesel in Squamish."

Locals have long complained that prices in town seem either equal or greater to the Vancouver area despite the fact that Squamish doesn't have to pay the 18.5-cent Translink tax.

Ralston said the utility commission is independent of the province, and, therefore, the ministry didn't compel an investigation into Squamish.

However, the commission is aware of locals' complaints.

Picketers have demonstrated in town in front of local gas stations, demanding better prices. Lately, a petition has been circulated on Change.org with over 1,200 signatures as of press time.

Ralston declined to say what would happen should the commission find that gas pricing is unfair in town.

"We'll have to see what they find. I don't want to prejudge that," he said. "But [what] we're expecting is a thorough investigation by the utilities commission with the tools that they now have."

However, in past cases where unfair pricing may have been the case, Ralston said that authorities have had limited options.

"Well, there hasn't been the power to do anything," he said. "Other than just publicity, public shaming and persuasion, but, beyond that, really nothing."

He noted that the extra attention by itself might lead to some changes.

"Sometimes, people are of the view that simply the act of scrutinizing it, and an anxiety about what the public might think about a finding that would be adverse to their interest might lead wholesalers and retailers to moderate their prices—we'll see," said Ralston.

The Fuel Price Transparency Act became law in November 2019, and requires companies to report information and data on their activities in the gasoline and diesel fuel market in B.C.

In March 2020, the BC government announced the BCUC would be the administrator of the Act.

A month later, the commission launched GasPricesBC.ca, which provides the public with more information about how gasoline and diesel prices are set in the province.

This story originally appeared in The Squamish Chief on June 15.