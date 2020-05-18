Province wants more B.C. seniors to take its COVID-19 survey 

The B.C. government wants more seniors and older adults to take its new online survey, which aims to gather information on how the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has impacted people's lives.

"I want to thank everybody again who has completed the survey-the provincewide Your Story, Our Future survey-and just to make a note: we would like to hear from more seniors, as well as those who live outside our major urban centres," said Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, during a press conference May 16.

The survey, which was launched last week, seeks British Columbians' input on how the health crisis, as well as the government's response to it, has affected people's lives.

Questions include everything from health queries such as if you've experienced a COVID-19-related illness or actions you've taken to prevent the virus, to larger societal questions about how you may have been impacted by the shuttering of businesses and classrooms or the cancellation of elective surgeries.

The province is urging everyone over the age of 18 to take the survey, which takes about 10 to 15 minutes to complete.

Taking the survey will help the province in its response to the pandemic and its plan to loosen some restrictions, especially as it looks to reopen parts of the economy, such as restaurants and hair salons, starting next week.

Although B.C. has flattened the curve of new COVID-19 cases, seniors and older adults, especially those with already compromised immune systems, remain at greater risk of becoming seriously ill from novel coronavirus.

"If you have completed the survey, call up an older friend or family member and help them complete it as well, and anybody who works with anybody who's marginalized or vulnerable who may not have access to a computer or to a telephone, please encourage and find ways to assist people-your clients-to take the survey as well," said Henry.

On Saturday, the province announced 21 more people had been diagnosed with COVID-19, with one additional death reported. There are currently 355 active cases of the virus in B.C., said Henry. There was no report Sunday-the next update is today at 3 p.m.

The province's Your Story, Our Future survey is open to B.C. residents until May 31.

Visit the BC Centre for Disease Control website to take the survey, or call 1-833-707-1900 to complete the survey over the phone.

"We want to make sure everybody's stories are heard," said Henry.

