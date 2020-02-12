February 12, 2020 News » Regional

Provincial health officer says four people with coronavirus in B.C. doing well 

By

VANCOUVER — British Columbia's provincial health officer says four people diagnosed with the novel coronavirus are doing well in isolation and would be cleared of the illness after two negative tests, 24 hours apart.

Dr. Bonnie Henry says the individuals in the Vancouver region are being monitored by health professionals and three of them are living in a home with others.

She says those who are ill have been instructed to sleep in separate areas of the house, wear masks, not to share food and utensils, and to wash surfaces that could be infected with the virus.

Henry says 371 people in the province have been tested for the virus as of last Friday and the results showed many of the cases included seasonal viruses such as influenza B, which she says is affecting young people particularly this year.

The World Health Organization has named the new virus COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019 because it was detected toward the end of last year.

The virus has been linked to over 1,000 deaths in China among 42,638 confirmed cases on the country's mainland and a total of nearly 43,000 cases globally.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2020.
Share
Email
Print

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Regional

Features & Images

February 8, 2020

Playing back Peak Season

Playing back Peak Season

Looking back on Whistler's brief brush with MTV cameras, 10 years after reality show Peak Season brought Whistler to TV screens around the world More.

Sports

February 12, 2020

Pemberton moguls skier sets new career best in Utah

Pemberton moguls skier sets new career best in Utah

Kelly feeds off Deer Valley crowd during seventh-place finish More.

Opinion

February 6, 2020

Games evolution

Games evolution

More.

A&E

February 8, 2020

Uprising photographers revealed

Uprising photographers revealed

Arts news: bids close on art auction; felt art workshop lives on after the holidays More.

Food & Drink

February 7, 2020

B.C. meets Morocco for latest edition of Mile One's Night Kitchen Icon Series

B.C. meets Morocco for latest edition of Mile One's Night Kitchen Icon Series

Dinner series highlights top-shelf B.C. ingredients prepared in variety of styles More.

Events

Fri., Feb. 14, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Freeby Fridays

Freeby Fridays

@ Cranked Espresso Bar
Valentine's Day featuring free live music from Magnolia Street, a new Squamish rock 'n' roll... More.

Features & Images

February 9, 2020

Sunrise over Stockholm

Sunrise over Stockholm

As seen from the back of a horse More.

Music

February 7, 2020

Small Town Artillery make upbeat music with a message

Small Town Artillery make upbeat music with a message

Catch Vancouver rockers at The Point Artist-Run Centre on Feb. 16 More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

February 6, 2020

Learning from your (extremely dumb) mistakes is part of skiing

Learning from your (extremely dumb) mistakes is part of skiing

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation