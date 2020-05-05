May 05, 2020 News » Sea to Sky

Rain helps douse Upper Squamish Valley fire 

Authorities won’t call it out until a thermal scan is done later this week

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY D.C. CAVALLERI / PEXELS.COM
  • Photo by D.C. Cavalleri / Pexels.com

Rain over the weekend helped with the battle against the Upper Squamish Valley fire, but authorities won’t call it out until they’ve confirmed it with a thermal scan.

A scan of the Magee Road fire is planned for later this week, when conditions will allow for the most accurate reading, said Donna MacPherson, an information officer with the BC Wildfire Service.

As of now, to most people, the fire would appear to be out, but crews are vigilant about the possibility of the fire continuing to burn underground, she said.

No firefighters are working on the site anymore, but people are monitoring the situation.

The fire started on April 15 and spanned 203 hectares, claiming three houses and several other structures. It is currently classified as under control.

MacPherson said there will continue to be a tree-fall danger in the area for some time, as the burns have destabilized vegetation.

She urged people to abide by provincial burn prohibitions and noted there is also a BC Wildfire Service app that people can download on their phones. It provides information on burn bans and allows people to report violations, as well as smoke sightings.

This story originally appeared in The Squamish Chief on May 5.

Tags: , ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of Wildfire, Squamish

More Sea to Sky »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Sea to Sky

More by Steven Chua / The Squamish Chief

Features & Images

May 5, 2020

B.C.'s road to recovery: Big energy projects await return to full power

B.C.'s road to recovery: Big energy projects await return to full power

Some B.C. megaprojects don't need to restart because they never stopped More.

Sports

May 2, 2020

VIDEO: Ride of Your Life documentary released

VIDEO: Ride of Your Life documentary released

30-minute film recounts ride from Whistler to Yellowknife More.

Opinion

April 30, 2020

Dreaming of spring skiing

Dreaming of spring skiing

More.

A&E

May 2, 2020

Sports!!! (and Quarantino 6)

Sports!!! (and Quarantino 6)

More.

Food & Drink

May 1, 2020

Raven Room picks up two nominations at prestigious Spirited Awards

Raven Room picks up two nominations at prestigious Spirited Awards

Pan Pacific lounge nominated for Best International Hotel Bar and Best New International Cocktail Bar More.

Events

Wednesdays, 8 p.m.

Industry Night

Industry Night

@ Buffalo Bills
Join us for a pool game, and wing eating competition starting at 8 p.m., where... More.

Features & Images

May 3, 2020

India: A trip through the senses

India: A trip through the senses

More.

Music

April 24, 2020

When ninjas become wolves

When ninjas become wolves

Hear two new tracks from Whistler band Introduce Wolves More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

May 1, 2020

Wrestling with reality

Wrestling with reality

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation