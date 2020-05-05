Rain helps douse Upper Squamish Valley fire 

Rain over the weekend helped with the battle against the Upper Squamish Valley fire, but authorities won’t call it out until they’ve confirmed it with a thermal scan.

A scan of the Magee Road fire is planned for later this week, when conditions will allow for the most accurate reading, said Donna MacPherson, an information officer with the BC Wildfire Service.

As of now, to most people, the fire would appear to be out, but crews are vigilant about the possibility of the fire continuing to burn underground, she said.

No firefighters are working on the site anymore, but people are monitoring the situation.

The fire started on April 15 and spanned 203 hectares, claiming three houses and several other structures. It is currently classified as under control.

MacPherson said there will continue to be a tree-fall danger in the area for some time, as the burns have destabilized vegetation.

She urged people to abide by provincial burn prohibitions and noted there is also a BC Wildfire Service app that people can download on their phones. It provides information on burn bans and allows people to report violations, as well as smoke sightings.

This story originally appeared in The Squamish Chief on May 5.