RBC GranFondo Whistler cancelled 

Riders can defer entry until 2021 or 2022

By
FILE PHOTO BY DAN FALLOON - The 2020 RBC GranFondo Whistler was cancelled on May 21.
  • File photo by Dan Falloon
  • The 2020 RBC GranFondo Whistler was cancelled on May 21.

After holding out hope for as long as possible, organizers of the RBC GranFondo Whistler announced the 2020 event's cancellation on May 21.

Citing the provincial government's recent four-phase reopening plan in which events larger than 50 people would not be allowed until "a vaccine or successful medical treatment is widely available," organizers reasoned that as a mass event, the Sept. 12 race would not go ahead this year. The 2020 race was also set to double as the UCI Gran Fondo World Championships.

"The organizers spent the last months considering all possible options and scenarios by which this year's RBC GranFondo Whistler might be able to go ahead but believe the decision to cancel is the correct one to protect the safety and health of the participants, volunteers, and hosting communities," stated a May 21 release.

Those registered for the race will be granted a free transfer into either the 2021 or 2022 events with more details set to be revealed in the months to come.

Race founder and GranFondo Canada president Neil McKinnon was not immediately available for comment.

More to come.

Features & Images

