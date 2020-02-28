February 28, 2020 Opinion » Pique'n Yer Interest

Reading while you watch 

By
click to enlarge WWW.SHUTTERSTOCK.COM

For the past several months, it seems as though South Korean director Bong Joon Ho can speak no wrong.

In accepting the Golden Globe for his masterpiece Parasite, Bong encouraged the audience to check out more foreign films, saying through a translator: Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films."

It's a worthwhile point to ponder, especially considering Parasite went on to win Best Picture and belatedly gaining the Western fame he was on track to receive with Snowpiercer before friction with none other than Harvey Weinstein led to that flick's marketing being sabotaged from the inside.

HBO recently announced that it plans to make a Parasite English-language mini-series, which seems entirely unnecessary, and perhaps even detrimental to the source material.

I'll admit I haven't seen tons of international films, but with much of Bong's catalogue present and accounted for on Netflix, I'll get around to it before too long. The ones I've seen have been fantastic. There was Good Bye, Lenin! in 2003, a German comedy about an East German man (a young Daniel Brühl) whose mother, a socialist loyalist, falls into coma right before the fall of the Berlin Wall. When she wakes, he's warned that any shock could be fatal, so he attempts to keep the societal changes from her. It's worth a watch.

There's also the Spanish supernatural horror Verónica, which retained its creepy factor even while reading at the bottom of the screen.

But subtitles are useful even when watching something in English.

I can't remember exactly when or how I started, whether it was because the dishwasher was running or because a British show was on and I needed some help with the accents or simply because I wasn't confident in my own ears that day, but I've kept them on ever since and haven't looked back.

Certainly, every viewer is different, but my wife and I haven't found subtitles to be invasive or cumbersome in any way.

They're even a bit of a cheat code for Easter eggs that you might otherwise miss, if characters are perhaps inaudibly muttering under their breath, or you receive clarity on what an off-screen sound is, or you learn the lyrics to a new song on the soundtrack and you receive some clues as to why it's used at that point in the movie or show.

Perhaps purists will view it as cheating or laziness, that if you're watching something, it's up to you to have all your relevant senses on high alert, that the filmmakers crafted their art to be taken in without those prompts, which are there for those who require them, not necessarily as an optional add-on.

Certainly, non-English movies such as Parasite only have subtitles for dialogue, not other action, and perhaps it's best to have them turned off for the first viewing of truly epic flicks. However, most of the time if you're flipping on Netflix, it's just to watch a dumb sitcom or a thriller that's probably not meticulously crafted. And if you're like me, you're heading straight to the IMDb trivia section immediately afterwards anyway, so why not feel like a genius because you already knew a few of the items in there?

If you're already shutting your brain down, adding subtitles can go one of two ways: your mind is sinking even deeper into low-power mode after being spoon-fed the information you might otherwise be looking for, or, hey, actively reading could do more to further engage with the media you're consuming, which is never a bad thing, especially in this day and age.

At any rate, why not give subtitles a try for a re-run of The Office or Friends or something you've already seen a dozen times before? It could be an added benefit to your experience and, ultimately, could open the door and enhance your life with some truly exceptional content.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Pique'n Yer Interest »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Pique'n Yer Interest

More by Dan Falloon

Features & Images

February 28, 2020

Soil matters: Climate activists in our midst

Soil matters: Climate activists in our midst

The regenerative agriculture movement is alive and well in Pemberton and beyond More.

Sports

February 28, 2020

Bears hosting Final 4

Bears hosting Final 4

Local squad in action Saturday through Tuesday More.

Opinion

February 27, 2020

Where is tourism in B.C.'s Budget 2020?

Where is tourism in B.C.'s Budget 2020?

More.

A&E

February 27, 2020

Top Uprising slideshow highlights 'the female story'

Top Uprising slideshow highlights 'the female story'

Erin Hogue and Vince Emond take home the people's choice award More.

Food & Drink

February 27, 2020

Ottawa banking on food to grow appetite for Indigenous tourism

Ottawa banking on food to grow appetite for Indigenous tourism

Former Squamish Lil'wat Cultural Centre head says hunting, fishing regulations should be loosened to accommodate authentic culinary experiences More.

Events

Thursdays, 4-7 p.m. and Fridays, 7-10 p.m.

Live Music at RMU (Rocky Mountain Underground) in Upper Village

Live Music at RMU (Rocky Mountain Underground) in Upper Village

@ RMU Blackcomb
Come by enjoy some live music and try their award-winning cocktails, local draft beers and... More.

Features & Images

February 23, 2020

Bajan beauty abounds

Bajan beauty abounds

Shipwreck snorkelling and luxe-resort accommodation are just the ticket to feel special in Barbados More.

Music

February 27, 2020

Dan Vogl isn't living to work

Dan Vogl isn't living to work

Fresh from Melbourne, the singer-songwriter has quickly gained attention in the resort More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

February 28, 2020

Reading while you watch

Reading while you watch

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation