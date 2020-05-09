Recoveries from COVID-19 in B.C. climb to 71.2% 

B.C.'s recovery rate from COVID-19 has climbed above the 70 per cent threshold for the first time in at least many weeks, as it now sits at more than 71.2 per cent, according to data released May 9.

B.C. recorded 15 new cases on May 9, for a total of 2,330 cases since the first case of the virus that has caused a global pandemic was recorded in the province in January. Of those, 1,659 people have recovered.

The breakdown of cases so far by health region are:

• 866 in Vancouver Coastal Health (up five in the past day);

• 1,098 in Fraser Health (up nine in the past day);

• 125 in Island Health (no new cases in the past day);

• 180 in Interior Health (no new cases in the past day); and

• 56 in Northern Health (up one case in the past day).

Provincial health officer Bonnie Henry said that the rising recovery rate is "the positive side of this – that people are continuing to recover from this disease."

There are 69 people in the hospital, including 21 who are in intensive care units.

Two people have died in the past day, and 129 people have died in B.C. because of the pandemic.

Henry, who provided the data, said that there were no new outbreaks at seniors' living or acute-care facilities. So far, there have been outbreaks at 40 of those facilities, including 21 where active outbreaks remain, and 19, where the outbreaks have been declared officially over, she said. The one home where an outbreak has been declared over in the past 24 hours is the Cedarbrooke Chateau Independent Retirement Living facility in Mission.

