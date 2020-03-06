Registration for the Resort Municipality of Whistler's spring and summer program starts next week 

Attention parents: it's that time of year again.

Registration for the Resort Municipality of Whistler's (RMOW) popular spring and summer programs begins next Saturday, March 14.

Online registration will become available at 11 a.m. on the 14th, while in-person registration at the Meadow Park Sports Centre or phone registration at 604-835-PLAY (7529) begins the following day-Sunday, March 15-at 6 a.m.

Registration for the municipality's Kids on the Go program and summer camp, meanwhile, will be available in-person at the Meadow Park Sports Centre beginning at 6 a.m. on Sunday, March 15 for Whistler residents, and from 6 a.m. on Sunday, March 22 for non-residents. (Online registration is not currently available for the Kids on the Go program, with in-person registrations are processed on a first come first served basis).

The municipality offers a few tips to help the registration process go smoothly. Their advice?

"1. Before you register for a class or program you need an active account. Set up a new account or make sure you have your online account login details ready before registration day. See more information about accounts below.

2. Once you have set up your new account, add your family members and check your details are correct.

3. If you are a Whistler resident, check you have verified your residency status.

4. Check key registration dates and if you need to register online or in-person/by-phone.

5. Browse programs, plan your dates and times before registration day. Once registration opens, you can book your classes in this online portal."

To peruse programs, check out the RMOW's Spring/Summer Recreation guide here. For more information on the RMOW's programming and registration process, click here.