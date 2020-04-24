April 24, 2020 News » Sea to Sky

Rescuers save injured mountain biker in Squamish 

The 25-year-old had fallen and hurt his elbow on a trail in the Garibaldi Highlands area

By
FILE PHOTO BY BJ CHUTE
  • File photo by BJ Chute

A 25-year-old mountain biker is recovering in hospital after taking a fall in the Garibaldi Highlands area.

BJ Chute of Squamish Search and Rescue says crews rescued the man after he fell and injured his elbow on the Covenant Trail.

Search and Rescue and Squamish Fire Rescue brought the man to an ambulance, which rushed him to Squamish General Hospital.

Chute also added that the number of rescues has gone down since COVID-19 lockdowns have started.

This story originally appeared in The Squamish Chief on April 23.

