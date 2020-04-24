Rescuers save injured mountain biker in Squamish 

A 25-year-old mountain biker is recovering in hospital after taking a fall in the Garibaldi Highlands area.

BJ Chute of Squamish Search and Rescue says crews rescued the man after he fell and injured his elbow on the Covenant Trail.

Search and Rescue and Squamish Fire Rescue brought the man to an ambulance, which rushed him to Squamish General Hospital.

Chute also added that the number of rescues has gone down since COVID-19 lockdowns have started.

This story originally appeared in The Squamish Chief on April 23.