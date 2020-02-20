February 20, 2020 News » Whistler

Resort Municipality of Whistler may reconsider sourcing asphalt from Squamish 

Trucking asphalt from Squamish has cost an additional $456K and produced 270 tonnes of co2 since 2011

By
click to enlarge FILE PHOTO - paving the way In 2011, the RMOW adopted a policy requiring all asphalt for municipal projects be sourced at least three kilometres from residential neighbourhoods.
  • file photo
  • paving the way In 2011, the RMOW adopted a policy requiring all asphalt for municipal projects be sourced at least three kilometres from residential neighbourhoods.

A decade after it last sourced asphalt from Cheakamus Crossing's contentious asphalt plant, the Resort Municipality of Whistler (RMOW) may reconsider its current arrangement, which sees the product trucked in from Squamish.

Presenting to elected officials at Tuesday's Committee of the Whole meeting, municipal GM of infrastructure services James Hallisey said that several factors have changed since the RMOW adopted a policy requiring all asphalt be sourced a minimum distance of three kilometres from any Whistler neighbourhood.

"That decision was made in 2011 for some good reasons, but things have changed," he said. "One of the big things that has changed is the Whistler Asphalt Plant was upgraded in 2012."

For the past nine years, the RMOW has trucked in asphalt from a plant in Squamish run by Alpine Paving, which also runs the Cheakamus plant. The change came after numerous complaints from residents over air quality in the neighbourhood—although the municipality's monitoring has shown that particulate levels never exceeded provincial guidelines during that time, except on days when wildfire smoke blanketed the community.

In 2012, a new $2-million filtration system was installed at the Whistler plant; the same system is not in place in Squamish. The Whistler plant can also use up to 30 per cent recycled materials in its asphalt, unlike the Squamish facility.

"It's still a much more efficient plant than the one operating in Squamish that has ended up supplying Whistler with asphalt for most of the last nine years," Hallisey noted.

Although numerous residents Pique heard from said they regularly contend with dust and soot on days the plant operates, a 2016 assessment of air quality in Cheakamus found no statistical correlation between the level of particulates in the air and plant operations. The Whistler plant operated on 69 days in 2019. By comparison, the RMOW trucked in asphalt from Squamish on 19 days last year (it should also be noted that, if the RMOW were to source locally, it would likely be able to piggyback onto existing contracts at the plant, and wouldn't necessarily add additional operation days to the schedule).

Since 2011, trucking asphalt from Squamish has generated 270 tonnes of CO2, representing between two and five per cent of the municipality's annual corporate emissions, depending on the year, and cost an estimated $456,000 more than if it were sourced locally over that time, according to the RMOW.

"Given the climate crisis we're in, we need to take every step we can," said Councillor Arthur De Jong. "If the air quality is not an issue to our community, then it's kind of climate madness to be driving this all the way up the highway."

Hallisey said he couldn't recall any complaints from residents over the plant since at least 2016, although there have been a small number of complaints related to operations at the nearby quarry.

That doesn't mean Cheakamus residents don't have their concerns.

"The bottom line is that the neighborhood has changed and now has become [its] own little community where people live and it shouldn't have an asphalt plant next to it," wrote Gabi Moeller on Facebook, one of several resident comments critical of the plant.

"I love that they put down [an] expensive soccer field to let our kids play metres from an asphalt plant. Trucking from Squamish is not ... the solution either. But I don't want any more asphalt produced right next to where I live."

The local asphalt plant was a major point of contention for Nancy Wilhelm-Morden during her previous two terms as Whistler's mayor. In 2012, she shared residents' disappointment over a B.C. Supreme Court decision allowing the plant to continue operations in Cheakamus. At the time, Wilhelm-Morden said she believed homeowners had been told by municipal staff before moving into the former 2010 Olympic Athletes' Village that the plant would be relocated.

"The people who bought into the neighbourhood were under the impression that it would be moved," she told the Whistler Question in 2012.

A public information meeting on asphalt procurement is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 26 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Delta Whistler Village Suites.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Whistler »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Whistler

More by Brandon Barrett

Features & Images

February 14, 2020

Game On

Game On

Put away your cellphone—board games have exploded over the past decade More.

Sports

February 19, 2020

Whistler Secondary hoopsters eye provincials

Whistler Secondary hoopsters eye provincials

Sports briefs: Riley Seger hits NorAm podium twice; Brodie Seger cracks World Cup top 30 More.

Opinion

February 20, 2020

Our Games, our legacies

Our Games, our legacies

More.

A&E

February 19, 2020

Uprising will showcase Whistler photographers

Uprising will showcase Whistler photographers

Event takes place Feb.22 at Fairmont Chateau Whistler More.

Food & Drink

February 14, 2020

Village mainstay Black's Pub sells to &#10;Gibbons Whistler

Village mainstay Black's Pub sells to Gibbons Whistler

After 34 years, owner Lawrence Black says 'it's time to move on' More.

Events

Saturdays, Sundays, 1 p.m., Wednesdays, 1 p.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m. and Fridays, 1 p.m.

Walk and Talk Series, permanent collection

Walk and Talk Series, permanent collection

@ Audain Art Museum
Docents will provide visitors with an introduction to the Audain Art Museum and its permanent... More.

Features & Images

February 16, 2020

Awesome Andalusia

Awesome Andalusia

Granada, a city seeped in intrigue and home to Spain's most famous fortress More.

Music

February 13, 2020

Work and fun collide for &#10;Patrick Gavigan

Work and fun collide for Patrick Gavigan

Vancouver musician plays the Mallard Lounge on Saturday, Feb. 15 More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

February 14, 2020

<i>Parasite</i>: A distinctly South Korean film with global resonance

Parasite: A distinctly South Korean film with global resonance

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation