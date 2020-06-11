Resort Municipality of Whistler preps 'Big Moves Strategy' for climate 

With an eye to tackling Whistler's two biggest greenhouse gas emitters—transportation and buildings—the Resort Municipality of Whistler (RMOW) is launching a new strategy to focus its efforts.

The Climate Action Big Moves Strategy, as it's being called, aims to single out six specific areas where Whistler can have the biggest impact—though the RMOW isn't saying what those are just yet.

The strategy is expected to be unveiled at the July 7 council meeting, followed by workshops and community engagement opportunities throughout the summer.

The project will be coordinated by the RMOW's new climate action coordinator Luisa Burhenne, who was recently hired to fill the role vacated by Max Kniewasser.

Burhenne holds a doctorate in applied science—bioenergy, and most recently worked for a firm specializing in carbon and sustainability consulting.

While the Big Moves Strategy will incorporate the Community Energy and Climate Action Plan (CECAP), the CECAP will remain the "authoritative list" detailing Whistler's climate action, according to the municipality.

Read more at whistler.ca/bigmoves.

RMOW PARTNERS WITH PROVINCE ON EV REBATES

Meanwhile, the RMOW is partnering with the B.C. Government to offer rebates for homeowners and businesses looking to install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

From May 28 to Feb. 28, 2021, the RMOW will top up the province's rebate contributions to further bring down the cost of EV stations in Whistler.

The rebate is available for single-family homes (up to $700), multi-unit residential buildings (up to $3,000 per charging station) and workplaces (also up $3,000 per station).

If residents apply for and receive the province's rebate, they will automatically receive the RMOW's eligible top-up contribution.

The municipal portion of the rebate is paid for by the provincial Climate Action Revenue Incentive Program, which the RMOW receives to spend directly on climate action initiatives. The EV rebate was approved through the RMOW's 2020 budget amendment process.

Find more info and apply at app.bchydro.com/electric-vehicles/incentives/home-charger-rebate.html.

OCP GETS HOUSEKEEPING UPDATE

Whistler's Official Community Plan (OCP) made its long-awaited return to council on June 5... for a minor housekeeping update to fix an administrative error.

While the OCP bylaw received third reading on July 23, 2019, "due to an administrative error, the bylaw that was presented for third reading contained the incorrect version of Schedule A, Whistler Land Use Map and Designations," said senior planner Courtney Beaubien in a presentation to council.

The map in the version of the bylaw that received third reading neglected to incorporate a change to the designation for a portion of lands at 2501, 2505 and 2509 Gondola Way (from "residential—very low" to "residential—low to medium").

A public hearing for the OCP bylaw held on April 16, 2019 contained the correct map, Beaubien added.

"The map that was presented for the public hearing should have been the map that was included in the third reading version of the OCP bylaw as further revised," she said.

As such, council rescinded third reading of the OCP bylaw before passing third reading of the revised bylaw.

Asked when the OCP might finally return for adoption, Mayor Jack Crompton offered a phrase he's said more than once in recent months: "We've never been closer."

WHA ADDS CULLEN, MAXWELL TO BOARD; TW ACCLAIMS MEMBERS

Both the Whistler Housing Authority (WHA) and Tourism Whistler (TW) updated their boards of directors recently.

At the WHA, Resort Municipality of Whistler chief administrative officer Virginia Cullen and Pique columnist G.D. Maxwell were appointed by council as voting members on May 26.

Maxwell (who previously sat on the board in a non-voting role) replaces retiring director Brian Good, while Cullen replaces outgoing RMOW CAO Mike Furey.

At TW, meanwhile, four seats were up for election on May 28—all four of which were elected by acclamation.

Three incumbents—Norman Mastalir, Ian Lowe (who also serves as chair) and Murray Lowe—all return to the board, joined by newcomer Doug Andrews.