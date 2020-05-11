Richmond school district eyes June 1 for partial return to classrooms 

Students from kindergarten to Grade 5 could be back in Richmond classrooms part-time on June 1.

While details aren't yet available, Ken Hamaguchi, chair of the Richmond Board of Education, said guidelines are expected over the coming days on how this will work.

There will also be some part-time learning as needed for students in Grades 6 to 12. Remote and online learning will continue.

A framework with operating standards and guidelines is expected from the Ministry of Education over the next few weeks, said Hamaguchi. But many details are still unclear, he added, for example, how much time students will spend in classrooms, what the schedule will be, how students will be organized at schools and how many parents will choose to send their kids back.

Details on the fall also haven't been worked out yet, Hamaguchi added. "Essentially we don't know what September will look like."

Currently, the school system is in Stage 4 whereby there is care for children of essential workers and vulnerable children.

During the current pandemic, learning is broken up into five stages-Stage 5 is a full shutdown and Stage 1 is when school is fully in session. The school district will move into Stage 3 as of June 1.

