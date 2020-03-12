'Riverdale' production halts in Vancouver due to novel coronavirus concerns 

VANCOUVER — Warner Bros. Television says the Vancouver-based production of teen drama "Riverdale" has been halted until further notice.

A statement from the studio says work was halted after a member of the production was in contact with someone who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The statement does not say if the affected "Riverdale" employee is a member of the cast or crew.

Warner Bros. says the team member is currently receiving medical evaluation.

The studio says the health and safety of its employees, casts and crews is its top priority and it is working with health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact everyone who may have had contact with the "Riverdale" member.

It says production of the show, which is based on the characters of the Archie comic books, is suspended "out of an abundance of caution."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2020