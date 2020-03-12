March 12, 2020 News » Regional

'Riverdale' production halts in Vancouver due to novel coronavirus concerns 

By
click to enlarge KJ Apa and the cast of "Riverdale" accept the award for choice drama TV show at the Teen Choice Awards at the Galen Center on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Los Angeles. Warner Bros.Television says production of the Vancouver-based teen drama "Riverdale" is suspended after a team member was in contact with someone confirmed to have the new coronavirus, COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision/AP
  • KJ Apa and the cast of "Riverdale" accept the award for choice drama TV show at the Teen Choice Awards at the Galen Center on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Los Angeles. Warner Bros.Television says production of the Vancouver-based teen drama "Riverdale" is suspended after a team member was in contact with someone confirmed to have the new coronavirus, COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision/AP

VANCOUVER — Warner Bros. Television says the Vancouver-based production of teen drama "Riverdale" has been halted until further notice.

A statement from the studio says work was halted after a member of the production was in contact with someone who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The statement does not say if the affected "Riverdale" employee is a member of the cast or crew.

Warner Bros. says the team member is currently receiving medical evaluation.

The studio says the health and safety of its employees, casts and crews is its top priority and it is working with health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact everyone who may have had contact with the "Riverdale" member.

It says production of the show, which is based on the characters of the Archie comic books, is suspended "out of an abundance of caution."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2020

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Regional

More by The Canadian Press

Features & Images

March 8, 2020

Inside an Airbnb bait-and-switch

Inside an Airbnb bait-and-switch

On bylaw's radar for years, Whistler property was at centre of alleged rental scam More.

Sports

March 12, 2020

Reid recovering after Whistler Sliding Centre crash

Reid recovering after Whistler Sliding Centre crash

Luger in a coma but making progress More.

Opinion

March 12, 2020

164 years until gender parity

164 years until gender parity

More.

A&E

March 12, 2020

How a German breakdancer found his way to Whistler

How a German breakdancer found his way to Whistler

Robin Frindte is teaching breakdance lessons on Tuesdays at The Core More.

Food & Drink

March 6, 2020

Tired of that same old staff meal you've eaten a thousand times? Whistler Food Swap can help

Tired of that same old staff meal you've eaten a thousand times? Whistler Food Swap can help

Facebook group connects local workers to trade staff meals More.

Events

Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Continues through April 29

Monty Biggins Locals Night

Monty Biggins Locals Night

@ Cure Lounge at Nita Lake Lodge
A Louisiana fairy tale from somewhere over in Rainbow. With a voice that embodies 100... More.

Features & Images

March 8, 2020

Awesome Andalusia:

Awesome Andalusia:

A Cyclist's Shangri-La and Photographer's Dream—Pueblos Blancos More.

Music

March 12, 2020

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Calm Like a bomb, Vancouver's Rage Against the Machine tribute band, plays The Crystal Lounge on Friday, March 13 More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

March 6, 2020

Let the Games (re) begin

Let the Games (re) begin

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation