Resort Municipality of Whistler names new CAO 

THE SEARCH is over, and the Resort Municipality of Whistler (RMOW) has a new Chief Administrative Officer.

Virginia Cullen, former chief operating officer of BGC Engineering, will assume the role on April 20, the RMOW announced on March 9.

"We are thrilled to welcome Virginia Cullen to the RMOW team. Ginny brings an impressive record of building innovative and high-functioning organizations," said Mayor Jack Crompton in a release.

"After an exhaustive search, council is satisfied that Ginny is very much the right person at the right time to lead our organization. She is collaborative, experienced and deeply interested in helping people achieve their best."

Cullen brings two decades of leadership experience managing large teams and complex projects to the role, and holds a masters of engineering from the University of British Columbia.

"I am excited about the opportunity to join the RMOW team where I can apply my experience to many important community issues," Cullen said in the release.

"One of my first priorities will be to build a deeper understanding of the current municipal environment through meetings with RMOW council and management, as well as partner organizations and committees."

Though the RMOW announced in July 2019 that current CAO Mike Furey would take on the newly created role of chief of strategic policy and partnership once a new CAO was hired, Furey will now leave the RMOW in June 2020, the release said.

"Mike has been a strong leader and our community has been well served by his thoughtful approach and commitment to excellence in municipal services," Crompton said in the release.

"During his time as CAO Mike has played a key role in growing provincial tourism funding, furthering economic success, the development of new employee housing, increased transit services and many other accomplishments. He leaves the municipality in a strong fiscal position. Mike has built an incredible team that serve our community with enthusiasm and professionalism. We are fortunate to benefit from crossover time with the new CAO, something that is rarely possible."

