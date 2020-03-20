March 20, 2020 News » Whistler

RMOW offering temporary free transit 

Whistler Transit moving directly to summer service on March 27

By
click to enlarge FILE PHOTO
  • File photo

WITH WHISTLER BLACKCOMB operations suspended until at least the end of April, the Whistler Transit System will be moving directly to Spring/Summer/Fall base service on March 27.

Further, the Resort Municipality of Whistler is offering temporary free transit as of March 20, which will allow for rear-door loading to help with social distancing.

Transit users are encouraged to visit bctransit.com/whistler to see how the changes will affect them directly.

With the measures taken to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) across B.C., transit ridership has dropped between 30 and 50 per cent across the province, said BC Transit communications manager Jonathon Dyck.

"It's not unexpected given what's happened ... there are a lot of factors going into this right now, and our priority is just providing that transportation service that people can rely on," Dyck said.

"We know that people are using our service to get to work, including at health care facilities, and to go and get groceries or pharmaceutical needs ... we're still providing service and we're working to continue to do so based on our available resources."

BC Transit's drivers are still doing an "exceptional job" given the current circumstances, Dyck added.

"It's like anybody that's providing an important community service right now," he said.

"They're out there, they're still providing the great customer service that they can—granted with the social distancing piece that we all have to be aware of right now—and working hard to get people to where they need to go."

Like other institutions, BC Transit is following the lead of health officials when it comes to its COVID-19 response.

The operator has implemented enhanced cleaning measures for its fleet of buses across the province, including daily cleaning, enhanced disinfecting cleaning for high-touch areas including stanchions, hand straps, stop buttons, doors, and seat tops, and enhanced cleaning practices at transit facilities.

For more information on routes, fares, and schedules in Whistler, call 604-932-4020 or visit bctransit.com/whistler.

Tags: ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of COVID-19

More Whistler »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Whistler

More by Braden Dupuis

Features & Images

March 15, 2020

Bringing the first television to Whistler

Bringing the first television to Whistler

More.

Sports

March 20, 2020

Sharpe looks back on big-air bronze

Sharpe looks back on big-air bronze

Whistler snowboarder claimed medal at X Games Oslo More.

Opinion

March 19, 2020

There's no playbook &#10;for this pandemic

There's no playbook for this pandemic

More.

A&E

March 20, 2020

Lil'wat artist's painting now part of Audain Art Museum collection

Lil'wat artist's painting now part of Audain Art Museum collection

Museum acquires Levi Nelson's Nations in an Urban Landscape More.

Food & Drink

March 19, 2020

What the global pandemic could mean for Canada's food supply chain

What the global pandemic could mean for Canada's food supply chain

Agri-food expert says weakening Loonie and potential for political tension could lead to price hikes More.

Events

Wednesdays, 5:30-7 p.m.

Mountain Spirit Whistler Toastmasters

Mountain Spirit Whistler Toastmasters

@ Pan Pacific Mountain Side
Build communication, public speaking, and leadership skills with Mountain Spirit Whistler Toastmasters. Everyone welcome.... More.

Features & Images

March 15, 2020

Monkeying around in Gibraltar

Monkeying around in Gibraltar

This little overseas territory of the U.K. is home to Barbary apes. More.

Music

March 12, 2020

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Calm Like a bomb, Vancouver's Rage Against the Machine tribute band, plays The Crystal Lounge on Friday, March 13 More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

March 20, 2020

COVID-19 and the limits of media literacy

COVID-19 and the limits of media literacy

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation