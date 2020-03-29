RMOW, Province prep dock management strategy for Whistler lakes 

With the proliferation of docks and party barges on local lakes, and Alta Lake in particular - and a similar rise in complaints about noise, pollution and safety issues - the Resort Municipality of Whistler (RMOW) is working on a docks management strategy with the provincial government.

The goal is to improve the experience at Whistler's lakes while protecting the environment and keeping people safe.

But once municipal staff started to tackle the issue, they quickly found the RMOW has "very limited jurisdiction" over local lakes, said environmental stewardship manager Heather Beresford in a media briefing on March 16.

While the provincial government manages all foreshore-between high- and low-water marks, where most local docks are located-and the feds have jurisdiction over the water itself, the RMOW's jurisdiction is limited to parkland along lakes, Beresford explained.

"Quickly it became clear that this is not something the municipality can manage on its own. We had to partner up and have discussions with the provincial and federal folks as well about this," she said.

Through those discussions, the RMOW discovered that most of the docks in the valley are not currently authorized by the province.

Through an informal aerial survey, the RMOW estimated there are currently 96 unpermitted docks on Alta Lake alone.

While land adjacent to the foreshore may be publicly or privately owned, construction, placement and use of private moorage facilities (docks, boatways, ramps or boat lifts) on Crown land requires authorization through the provincial Land Act.

The RMOW's "major concern" with docks is those built on municipal parklands-many cobbled together from scrap material and eventually abandoned, some with motors still attached, according to a staff report to council.

RMOW parks staff will place trespass notices on such docks this spring, and will remove them if the owners can't be identified.

Other "unauthorized" docks will also get trespass notices, and RMOW staff will connect directly with owners to make a plan to remove them.

Waterfront residents who are also upland owners can apply to the province to have their docks authorized-where CN Rail is the upland owner, property owners may need to engage CN Rail directly for approval.

"There is a process that people can go through if they're the upland owner ... we will be helping to give out the information about how people can get their docks to be legalized," Beresford said.

"That's not our lead; we'll be pointing people in the right direction, but we will be taking some action on our municipal parklands."

The provincial government is also planning a "compliance audit" of Whistler's lakes this summer (with a focus on Alta Lake), which will inform potential next steps for 2021.

Community by community, jurisdictional issues around water have been popping up across the country for decades, said supervisor of parks and trails Lorne Russell.

"The Okanagan is a great example of B.C.'s early situation with regard to unrelated dock construction and activities over the waters, and not enough enforcement and regulation around it, so it's a great place to look," Russell said.

"They're 15 years ahead of us and they've been through this already, and they had to clamp down ... we can see the writing on the wall, so it's great that the province is going to step up."

Further, the RMOW is also looking at making the switch to allow only electric motors on Alta and Alpha lakes-which requires its own federal application process.

"It's not our decision; We would be talking to the public, sort of taking their temperature on it, and making an application to Transport Canada," Beresford said.

"So that's something that we'll be doing through 2020 as well."

The RMOW also plans to submit a foreshore application for a new communal dock on the south end of Alta Lake, with an eye to having it installed in 2021.