Robb receives BC Hockey honour 

The first year of the Whistler Minor Hockey Association's (WMHA) female atom program was almost perfect, and this week the team received another touch of good news.

On April 19, head coach Jeremy Robb was one of five recipients of BC Hockey's Fred Heslop Award. Criteria for the award includes: making "significant contributions to minor hockey;" enhancing hockey programs within an association; making remarkable achievements; going beyond expectations, and; demonstrating "the compassionate character" that Heslop brought to the game.

BC Hockey received nominations during Minor Hockey Week in January, and a selection committee determined the winners.

"I had no idea that I was even up for the award, so it was interesting when I got the phone call," Robb said. "A lot of work has gone into this season from so many people and so many community members, so it was an incredible nod, I think, for this whole little community of Whistler minor hockey."

Robb got word of his win shortly before it was made public, but he didn't find out as early as he could have and missed the opportunity to be honoured by the Heslop family.

"They called me on Sunday morning and unfortunately, I missed the first phone call because [Heslop's] son was on the call to give me the award," he said, adding that he connected with BC Hockey's Stacie Couch to receive news of the award.

The awards are presented annually during National Volunteer Week, and while Robb is being honoured with a post on the BC Hockey page on Facebook, he's still unsure what physical commemoration he will receive. The award is usually presented in person at an annual conference.

One of the major points in Robb's favour was the team's community contribution. At Christmas, the squad filled a truck with food and raised $450 for the Whistler Community Services Society, and the team also volunteered at last summer's Ironman Canada race, even being honoured with the best-running booth award. Last month, just before the COVID-19-related shutdowns, Robb and eight players presented to the 100 Kids Who Care Whistler group, earning a $1,000 donation.

The highlight of the year, however, was collecting $1,500 for Canadian Tire's JumpStart program, earning the chance to take part in Canadian legend Hayley Wickenheiser's WickFest tournament in Surrey.

"All year, we built on Hayley Wickenheiser, who she is and what she is. This was before we won anything or knew anything that was going to happen with Hayley," Robb said. "Then we win the contest and get to go and meet her, it was amazing."

In addition to being arguably the greatest women's player of all-time, Wickenheiser is an inspiration off the ice, pursuing medical school after retiring in 2017 and, a year later, being named the Toronto Maple Leafs' assistant director of player development.

After the late January event, Robb said he saw a little extra fire in the players' bellies as they pursued the sport with extra vigour, thanks in large part to Wickenheiser.

"In person, she's incredible," Robb said. "Her effort there is to have a one-on-one with every girl there during the three-day weekend. It's cool for them to meet their hero.

"She did not disappoint at all."

With roughly half of this year's players graduating from atom to the peewee age group next year, Robb said the goal is to recruit enough players to run a team in each division when play resumes.

"Our goal is to get the girls that have never played before to come out and play. We have 100-per-cent committal from the girls that played last year. They loved it, and not only did they enjoy it, but their families really enjoyed it. We had a really good parent base," Robb said. "We've created a cool little community with this team. Even the other night, they all got online and watched a Netflix movie."

WMHA president Joe Baker praised Robb's work within the female program, noting that all players are clearly enjoying their experiences. Baker also noted Robb's contributions extended further within the organization.

"Jeremy has been a wonderful volunteer. He's getting the recognition for the female team, which is really a highlight, but he's been instrumental in getting development opportunities for coaches, [especially] parent coaches that may not have the skill set," Baker said. "He's just really been super positive and very impactful as a volunteer in the organization, not just in the girls' program."

Fred Heslop, for whom the award is named, served on BC Hockey's executive committee from 1992 to 2006 and he was involved with the organization for more than two decades. The Trail native was honoured with the Diamond Stick Award, BC Hockey's highest honour, in 2007.