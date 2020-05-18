May 18, 2020 News » Whistler

Sea to Sky flyover tribute for Snowbirds set for tonight 

Squamish Flying Club to fly over Whistler and Squamish in honour of Snowbirds’ Operation Inspiration, which ended with a deadly crash Sunday

Tonight at 7 p.m., as your head outside to make noise for those on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19, look up.

Pilots with the Squamish Flying Club will be soaring over Squamish and Whistler as part of Operation Backup Inspiration, in honour of the Canadian Forces' Snowbirds Operation Inspiration, which ended tragically Sunday.

Capt. Jenn Casey died Sunday in Kamloops when the jet she was in suddenly crashed into a residential home.

"We have such a group of aviators here, so we thought, 'Let's do our own Sea to Sky edition,'" said pilot Alexis Thind, adding that at least six local pilots so far have committed to the flyover tonight (May 18).

"I am a young, local aviator and I was always inspired by the Snowbirds," said Thind, who used to routinely go to the Abbotsford Airshow with her dad, who was in the Royal Canadian Air Force.

"That had a huge role in why I became a pilot and I think maybe this will inspire some young future pilots in the area, I hope."

Thind said that given Casey was a public affairs officer, and her job was to talk to youth and fans, everyone who has gone to see the Snowbirds recently, had an interaction with her.

"To see something like that happen to the ambassador is just definitely heartbreaking," she said.

The pilot of the CT-114 Tutor aircraft, Capt. Richard MacDougall, survived the crash and is being treated in hospital for his injuries.

The Snowbirds, which have been grounded during the investigation into the crash, were on the last leg of their cross-Canada tour to raise spirits during COVID-19, and salute front-line workers when the deadly crash occurred.

The B.C. General Aviation Association has organized about 35 planes to fly over the Lower Mainland tonight as part of the operation, but this will be the Sea to Sky's own version.

The planes will depart from Squamish Airport just before 7 p.m. and then fly over downtown Squamish and up over Whistler Village. It has been timed to coincide with the nightly 7 p.m. cheer in support of front-line essential workers in the COVID-19 crisis.

-With files from The Canadian Press

