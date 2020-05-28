May 28, 2020 News » Regional

Sea to Sky Gondola opens to the public today 

Six days after reopening exclusively to passholders on May 22, the Sea to Sky Gondola has announced it is opening up sales to the general public.

As of May 28, members of the public can buy tickets online, but not in person at the attraction.

The gondola says it has strict COVID-19 protocols in place, including reduced capacity.

“We have been carefully following B.C.’s reopening plan and after limiting our visits to passholders over the past week, we are ready to expand to online ticket sales. The past week has allowed us to gain valuable feedback from our loyal passholders and staff on new operational measures and visitor flow at the base and summit,” says general manager, Kirby Brown in a news release. “We are committed to helping our guests reconnect with the great outdoors safely and have taken a thoughtful and measured approach to reopening to ensure our guests and staff are kept as safe as possible.”

The gondola will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the last ride down at 6 p.m.

Customers will be required to show proof of online ticket or pass purchase upon entering the parking lot, the release states.

“As per physical distancing guidelines, groups arriving together in their ‘bubble’ will be permitted to ride the gondola together. Only every second cabin will be loaded to allow for sanitization between groups. Even-numbered cabins will be loaded at the base and odd-numbered cabins will be loaded at the summit ensuring a sanitized cabin each way for all guests,” says Brown.

Take out food and beverages will be available at the base and the summit.

For more information, go to www.seatoskygondola.com.

