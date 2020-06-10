Sea to Sky police stop Dodge Charger stolen from Lillooet with road spikes 

Local police arrested a Surrey woman and two passengers this week after they allegedly stole a muscle car from Lillooet, according to a release.

At approximately 10 a.m. on Monday, June 8, Whistler and Pemberton RCMP were tipped off to a stolen vehicle, a grey 2011 Dodge Charger with black racing stripes, heading southbound on Highway 99 from Lillooet. Pemberton police first noted the car as it entered Mount Currie, but were unable to stop the driver before it continued on to Whistler.

In the meantime, Whistler RCMP set up a series of spike belts, which successfully deflated the car’s tires, bringing it to a stop near Highway 99 and Crazy Canuck Drive in Rainbow.

Two women and a man were taken into custody for possession of stolen property. The driver, a 23-year-old Surrey woman, is also being investigated for driving dangerously, fleeing from police, and driving while prohibited.

Mounties continue to investigate and are asking any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police to contact the detachment at 604-932-3044, or Sea to Sky Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca to remain anonymous.

Second motorcycle crash in recent weeks injures Vancouver man

The second motorcycle crash in recent weeks has Pemberton RCMP urging the public to use caution when driving on mountain roadways, according to a release.

At roughly 1:10 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, Pemberton police received a report of a motorcycle crash on Highway 99 at Titcomb Road in Birken. Police learned that the driver, a 49-year-old Vancouver man, had crashed his Harley Davidson while entering a curve and swerving to avoid some debris on the roadway, ending up in the ditch.

The man was transported to a Lower Mainland hospital for what police said appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

“This is the second incident in recent weeks involving a motorcycle which was unable to avoid debris on the road, and the police are reminding the motorcycling public to please use caution on all roadways, especially those that are in mountainous regions or those that may not be travelled as much, as these roadways can collect debris or remain slick due to recent rainfall or weather events,” the police said.

Vancouver driver clocked going 138 km/h in 60 km/h zone

A Vancouver man was ticketed for excessive speeding this week after he was clocked going 138 kilometres an hour in a 60 km/h zone near Joffre Lakes, police said.

At approximately 3:40 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, Pemberton RCMP spotted the vehicle, a grey 2017 BMW M5, speeding southbound towards Mount Currie. The car was stopped at the intersection of Highway 99 and In-SHUCK-ch Forest Service Road.

The 23-year-old driver was given a ticket and had his vehicle impounded for seven days.

“Pemberton RCMP would like to thank several motorists who proactively stopped to speak to the police about the driving behaviour they noted and for removing the vehicle and driver from the road,” police said in a release.