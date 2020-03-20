Sea to Sky School District rethinks the classroom amid COVID-19 

After Premier John Horgan announced public schools would close their classrooms following spring break, due to the spread of COVID-19, the Sea to Sky School District is finding a way to continue teaching.

On March 18, Supt. Lisa McCullough wrote a letter addressing parents. In it, she said while in-class instruction is suspended until further notice, there will be online learning and support for students with special needs, where possible.

"While the learning your child will experience may not be a perfect replacement for their usual in-class instruction, it will provide the opportunity for ongoing learning likely involving a variety of online learning opportunities," she wrote.

Students will still move forward to their next grade level for the following school year, and those set to graduate will graduate. The letter said that graduating students and those in higher grades are a priority.

"The Ministry of Education is also working with post-secondary partners to ensure continued access for graduating student applications and flexibility during our current situation," McCullough said. "Our teachers and support staff will continue to play a key role in supporting student learning in a variety of ways."

Meanwhile, some childcare may still remain open at schools, and there may be some in-school programming for the children of families who work in essential services such as fire and police.

The messaging from the school district also includes a focus on mental health.

"We also know that in uncertain times such as these, your child may experience stress or be anxious about what is ahead. It is very important that, as adults and advocates, we keep our messaging calm and supportive. Things will all be okay and students will return to their usual school experiences and friendships in the future," McCullough said.

The note to parents from the school district suggests ways to minimize stress and support children and teens struggling with the many changes. It recommends reassuring children in a calm way, listening and providing information in an age-appropriate manner, keeping up activities and routines and making sure to keep an eye on physical health and wellbeing.

