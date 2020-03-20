March 20, 2020 News » Regional

Sea to Sky School District rethinks the classroom amid COVID-19 

Learning to continue online, as public schools remain closed

By
click to enlarge FILE PHOTO BY KEILI BARTLETT
  • File photo by Keili Bartlett

After Premier John Horgan announced public schools would close their classrooms following spring break, due to the spread of COVID-19, the Sea to Sky School District is finding a way to continue teaching.

On March 18, Supt. Lisa McCullough wrote a letter addressing parents. In it, she said while in-class instruction is suspended until further notice, there will be online learning and support for students with special needs, where possible.

"While the learning your child will experience may not be a perfect replacement for their usual in-class instruction, it will provide the opportunity for ongoing learning likely involving a variety of online learning opportunities," she wrote.

Students will still move forward to their next grade level for the following school year, and those set to graduate will graduate. The letter said that graduating students and those in higher grades are a priority.

"The Ministry of Education is also working with post-secondary partners to ensure continued access for graduating student applications and flexibility during our current situation," McCullough said. "Our teachers and support staff will continue to play a key role in supporting student learning in a variety of ways."

Meanwhile, some childcare may still remain open at schools, and there may be some in-school programming for the children of families who work in essential services such as fire and police.

The messaging from the school district also includes a focus on mental health.

"We also know that in uncertain times such as these, your child may experience stress or be anxious about what is ahead. It is very important that, as adults and advocates, we keep our messaging calm and supportive. Things will all be okay and students will return to their usual school experiences and friendships in the future," McCullough said.

The note to parents from the school district suggests ways to minimize stress and support children and teens struggling with the many changes. It recommends reassuring children in a calm way, listening and providing information in an age-appropriate manner, keeping up activities and routines and making sure to keep an eye on physical health and wellbeing.

For the original version of this story, click here.

Tags: ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of COVID-19

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Regional

More by Squamish Chief Staff

Features & Images

March 15, 2020

Bringing the first television to Whistler

Bringing the first television to Whistler

More.

Sports

March 19, 2020

Whistler Cup cancelled

Whistler Cup cancelled

Organizers resetting for 2021 return More.

Opinion

March 19, 2020

There's no playbook &#10;for this pandemic

There's no playbook for this pandemic

More.

A&E

March 19, 2020

'Everyone is fighting the same battle right now'

'Everyone is fighting the same battle right now'

Whistler creatives weigh in on how venue closures are impacting them More.

Food & Drink

March 19, 2020

What the global pandemic could mean for Canada's food supply chain

What the global pandemic could mean for Canada's food supply chain

Agri-food expert says weakening Loonie and potential for political tension could lead to price hikes More.

Events

Thursdays, 1-5 p.m.

Duplicate Bridge Club

Duplicate Bridge Club

@ Whistler Racquet Club
The club meets every week and visitors are welcome. For a partner, please call Gill... More.

Features & Images

March 15, 2020

Monkeying around in Gibraltar

Monkeying around in Gibraltar

This little overseas territory of the U.K. is home to Barbary apes. More.

Music

March 12, 2020

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Calm Like a bomb, Vancouver's Rage Against the Machine tribute band, plays The Crystal Lounge on Friday, March 13 More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

March 20, 2020

COVID-19 and the limits of media literacy

COVID-19 and the limits of media literacy

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation