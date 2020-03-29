March 29, 2020 News » Regional

She's 95. He's 102. Their love still shines through the window 

'I said I'd look after him until the day he died'

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY DARREN STONE, TIMES COLONIST - Hilda Duddridge, 95, shows her husband Lew Duddridge ,102, his daily Times Colonist while on a visit through glass at Selkirk Place.
  • PHOTO BY DARREN STONE, TIMES COLONIST
  • Hilda Duddridge, 95, shows her husband Lew Duddridge ,102, his daily Times Colonist while on a visit through glass at Selkirk Place.

Hilda Duddridge made a promise to her husband of nearly 75 years and she won't let the COVID-19 pandemic get in the way.

"I said I'd look after him until the day he died," said Hilda, 95.

When Lew Duddridge moved into a care home two years ago after turning 100, Hilda kept her promise with daily visits. After she tucks him in at night, she tells Lew she'll be back to see him the next day.

On March 16, the care home banned all visitors in an attempt to protect vulnerable residents from COVID-19.

That's not stopping Hilda from making the trip from their Langford condo to the care home in Victoria to see Lew.

She climbs 18 steps to a second-floor balcony, where Lew meets her at the window.

With Lew on the phone inside and Hilda on the other end outside, it's just like having a visit together, Hilda said.

His face lights up when she shows him his favourite chocolates, which she puts by the door for staff to collect when she leaves.

"He was smiling and blew kisses," she said. "I couldn't imagine how in the world I could not see him."

To Hilda, their new routine shows that everyone is adaptable and that attitude — and love — is everything.

"It just proves that we can get through anything, if you have patience and look on the bright side," she said, adding, "Love is the answer to everything. Love makes the world go 'round."

As a war bride from Wales who moved to Lew's small Prairie town, far from her family and the ocean she loved, Hilda knows something about adapting.

The two met on a train platform in October 1944 in England during an air raid and a blackout.

Lew asked to carry Hilda's suitcase. She was impressed by his uniform. The next day he showed up for a date, and a week later he proposed.

They married a few months later, before Lew was redeployed to Japan. When the war ended, Hilda boarded a boat with their baby daughter and sailed to Canada to reunite with her husband.

She arrived at her new home in Hanley, Sask., where they had an outdoor toilet, dirt roads and no running water.

"It was a bit of a shock, but you adapt. You make the best of it," she said. "He made life exciting."

The couple raised four children, and when their nest emptied, they went on adventures around the world. Lew was a pilot and flew the two of them around the continent, from Victoria to Central America and back, on an eight-month adventure.

"They're a team," said daughter Glenys Berry. She's proud of her mother's attitude that "love will keep us all going," and of her father for being the kind of person who gets things done.

Like his wife, Lew, had to adapt to difficult situations during his long life. A year after he was born, both of his parents caught the Spanish Flu and Lew was sent to live with an uncle until they recovered. When his family lost their house during the Depression, he hopped a train to find work and send money home to his parents. Then he enlisted in the Royal Canadian Air Force and went to war.

The family had planned a party to celebrate Hilda and Lew's 75th wedding anniversary next week, but they've had to adapt to the times.

When April 2 rolls around, Hilda will climb the steps outside and go to the window to see Lew, separated by glass.

She knows it's only temporary.

"Things will get better, if we're patient," Hilda said. "It will be lovely again to go and see him."

regan-elliott@timescolonist.com

This article originally appeared here.

Tags: ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of COVID-19

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Regional

More by Roxanne Egan-Elliott/Times Colonist

Features & Images

March 29, 2020

The power of perseverance

The power of perseverance

We're at the forefront of bringing diversity to winter sports. Finally. More.

Sports

March 27, 2020

Renzoni reflects on Junior Worlds

Renzoni reflects on Junior Worlds

WMSC grad learned plenty in Norway More.

Opinion

March 29, 2020

We will get through this ...

We will get through this ...

More.

A&E

March 28, 2020

In self-isolation? Learn guitar!

In self-isolation? Learn guitar!

Local musician Will Ross goes remote for lessons More.

Food & Drink

March 19, 2020

What the global pandemic could mean for Canada's food supply chain

What the global pandemic could mean for Canada's food supply chain

Agri-food expert says weakening Loonie and potential for political tension could lead to price hikes More.

Events

Fridays, 7 p.m.

Ladies' Night

Ladies' Night

@ Buffalo Bills
This is a night for the ladies! Ladies get complimentary entry and a glass of... More.

Features & Images

March 29, 2020

Anatomy of a lockdown

Anatomy of a lockdown

Travelling in France during COVID-19 More.

Music

March 12, 2020

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Calm Like a bomb, Vancouver's Rage Against the Machine tribute band, plays The Crystal Lounge on Friday, March 13 More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

March 27, 2020

When will I be able to eat my coworkers' &#10;candy again?

When will I be able to eat my coworkers' candy again?

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation