SLCC, Audain Art Museum set to reopen 

Both institutions opening their doors on Friday, June 26

click to enlarge The Squamish Lil'wat Cultural Centre is set to re-open on Friday, June 26. - Photo submitted
Two Whistler arts and cultural institutions have announced that they will be re-opening on Friday, June 26 with new COVID-19 protocols in place.

The Audain Art Museum and the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre (SLCC) will both be opening their doors after months of restrictions.

At the Audain Art Museum, visitors can expect reduced capacity and group size to maintain two-metre distancing; a limited number of visitors in each space; hand sanitation throughout the museum; personal protective equipment for staff; and touchless check-in. Its hours will be Friday to Sunday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. with additional openings on July 1 and 2.

Public tours, meanwhile, will remain postponed. The museum’s Tuesday Night Talks, which take place on Zoom, will continue until June 30.

“The museum aspires to be a welcoming space of cultural contemplation and inspiration for the public during these times of global uncertainty,” says Curtis Collins, director and chief curator at the museum. “We recognize that reopening comes with an entirely new set of operating protocols and are committed to maintaining the health, safety, and comfort of visitors as well as staff.”

The SLCC, meanwhile, will also open with new hours in place. Visitors will be welcome from Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., into the museum, café and gift shop. However, the first hour will be set aside for seniors, vulnerable people, and first responders.

While the guided tours indoors have been cancelled, the SLCC’s cultural ambassadors will be leading guided forest walks three times at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m.

On Thursday, June 25, the SLCC will be open exclusively for Squamish and Lil’wat Nation members from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. For visitors who would like to visit both the museum and the SLCC, there is cultural pass available at whistler.com/arts/squamish-lilwat-cultural-centre/.

