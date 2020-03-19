SLRD closes Pemberton office until further notice 

The Squamish-Lillooet Regional District (SLRD) has closed down its administration office in Pemberton to the public and is cancelling all public events in response to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

"We know that this development will have an impact on our communities," said SLRD Board Chair Tony Rainbow, in a press release.

"However, we feel this action is prudent given the situation around COVID-19 and the direction from the prime minister and provincial health authorities that people, if at all possible, stay home at this time."

The SLRD is taking a "phased approach" to enable its staff to work from home, according to the release, which states that staff will have transitioned to remote work by the end of the week.

"Remote work is a strategy to immediately reduce the risk of person-to-person transmission of COVID-19 by reducing the number of people present in the office, while ensuring that essential services continue," stated the release.

The SLRD can be reached by calling 604-894-6371, or toll-free at 1-800-298-7753.

A staff directory including telephone numbers and emails is also available on the SLRD website: www.slrd.bc.ca/staffdirectory.

While there may be delay in reaching staff, employees will be monitoring voicemail and email and will respond as they are able to do so, according to the release.

The lead agencies on public health decisions for the SLRD are Interior Health (for Electoral Area A, Electoral Area B, and the District of Lillooet) and Vancouver Coastal Health (for Electoral Area C, Electoral Area D, Village of Pemberton, Resort Municipality of Whistler and District of Squamish).

The SLRD is asking the public to seek updates on COVID-19 related news from the following official source: BC Centre for Disease Control: (www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19); Vancouver Coastal Health (www.vch.ca/about-us/news/vancouver-coastal-health-statement-on-coronavirus); Interior Health (www.interiorhealth.ca).

Updated information and links to resources will also be shared by the SLRD on its website: www.slrd.bc.ca.

The SLRD's planning department and building department will continue to process applications and permits. All documents, however, must be sent to the SLRD office by one of the following options only: By mail at PO Box 219, Pemberton BC V0N 2L0; by fax at 604-894-6526; and by email on planning@slrd.bc.ca.

The status of building inspections is currently being determined and more information will be provided as soon as possible, according to the release.