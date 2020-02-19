February 19, 2020 News » Regional

SLRD searches for new CAO 

Lynda Flynn resigns to care for family

The Squamish Lillooet Regional District will soon begin the search for a new Chief Administration Officer.

Lynda Flynn, who has held the position since October 2011, resigned in January 2020 in order to move back to the Okanagan Valley, where she is originally from. In a press release, the SLRD said Flynn and her husband are returning to the area to take care of Flynn's parents.

"I am sad to leave the SLRD," Flynn said in the release. "But this is the right decision for myself, my husband, and my family, at this point in our lives."

Flynn's last day as CAO will be March 6.

"We are grateful to have had Lynda at the helm of the SLRD for the past eight-plus years," SLRD board chair Tony Rainbow said in the release. "Lynda has been a thoughtful, steadfast and accomplished leader who has navigated the SLRD through a challenging, yet rewarding, time. The guidance she provided to the Board, and her leadership of the team, is invaluable. She will be deeply missed by the Board of Directors and the staff at the SLRD."

To help their search, the SLRD board will hire an executive search firm. Kristen Clark, the SLRD's Director of Legislative and Corporate Services, will be the interim CAO.

