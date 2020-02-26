Small plane skids off runway at Pemberton airport 

No one was injured after a small plane skidded off the runway of the Pemberton Regional Airport last week, police said in a release.
At approximately 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, Pemberton RCMP was called to the airport after the Cessna 172 flying from Abbotsford slid off the runway while attempting a “touch-and-go” landing, a common manoeuvre when learning to fly. The plane was occupied by a flight instructor and two students.
No one was injured.
The RCMP and Transportation Safety Board continued to investigate.
