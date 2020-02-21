February 21, 2020 News » Whistler

Soldier On returns to Whistler 

Minister of National Defence Sajjan, MP Weiler learn the sledge hockey ropes

By
click to enlarge PHOTO SUBMITTED. - MP Patrick Weiler and Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan testing their sledge hockey mettle at the Meadow Park Sports Centre on Feb. 21.
  • Photo submitted.
  • MP Patrick Weiler and Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan testing their sledge hockey mettle at the Meadow Park Sports Centre on Feb. 21.

WHILE WHISTLER prepares to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the 2010 Winter Paralympic Games next month, 34 soldiers and veterans are already carrying on the spirit in the resort through the Soldier On program.

Canada's Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan and local MP Patrick Weiler were on hand to join the group in a game of sledge hockey at the Meadow Park Sports Centre on Feb. 21.

"Patrick I would say was playing, I was there just surviving," Sajjan joked.

"I love coming to Whistler any time, but this is always a special part of the year when Soldier On is here."

The program—which uses sport to rehabilitate disabled members and former members of the forces—has been coming to the resort since 2011, Sajjan said, allowing participants to tackle activities like skiing, snowshoeing, skiing and ziplining (to name just a few).

"Whistler has been absolutely fantastic in hosting them," the minister said. "Having the soldiers from the U.K., Australia, the U.S. and obviously from Canada here to use sport as a way to come back together, rebuild a camaraderie that they're so used to, and help each other to heal, in their own way, it's a really powerful experience."

For Weiler, it was his first time trying sledge hockey, though he said he was helped along by some pointers from two-time Paralympic sledge hockey medallist James Gemmel.

"I think the minister is being a little bit too kind about my sledge hockey skills," Weiler quipped.

"It was an incredible event to be a part of, and really it is an honour to be able to really show the respect to people who have served for our country and other countries, and to just participate in this event where you have all this camaraderie that's built."

Sajjan—who served with the Canadian Army from 1989 to 2015, including three tours in Afghanistan—said he often runs into people he served with at Soldier On events.

"It is so neat ... it creates the atmosphere of how sports can bring people together, you can put your positions and rank and appointments aside, and just be there and talk and support one another," he said.

"And that's what this really is about ... you talk less about the sport and what you're doing; it actually is more about learning from one another, and then these friendships are made."

Whistler is set to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the 2010 Winter Paralympic Games from March 12 to 21. Find a full schedule of events at whistler.ca/2010anniversary.

Read more about the Soldier On program at soldieron.ca.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Whistler »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Whistler

More by Braden Dupuis

Features & Images

February 21, 2020

Olympic offshoots

Olympic offshoots

Looking back at how the 2010 Winter Olympics left its mark on Whistler, Canada and beyond More.

Sports

February 21, 2020

Crawford cracks five minutes at Peak to Valley

Crawford cracks five minutes at Peak to Valley

Kent's 2000 record remains safe More.

Opinion

February 20, 2020

Our Games, our legacies

Our Games, our legacies

More.

A&E

February 21, 2020

Poet's Pause seeks submissions

Poet's Pause seeks submissions

Arts News: WSS grad fashion show More.

Food & Drink

February 14, 2020

Village mainstay Black's Pub sells to &#10;Gibbons Whistler

Village mainstay Black's Pub sells to Gibbons Whistler

After 34 years, owner Lawrence Black says 'it's time to move on' More.

Events

First Friday of every month, 6:30-8 p.m.

Yoga @ The Audain

Yoga @ The Audain

@ Audain Art Museum
Yoga @ the Audain every Friday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.... More.

Features & Images

February 16, 2020

Awesome Andalusia

Awesome Andalusia

Granada, a city seeped in intrigue and home to Spain's most famous fortress More.

Music

February 20, 2020

'I feel like it chose me this time'

'I feel like it chose me this time'

Local singer-songwriter Marc Charron reflects on returning to the Sea to Sky corridor and making music More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

February 14, 2020

<i>Parasite</i>: A distinctly South Korean film with global resonance

Parasite: A distinctly South Korean film with global resonance

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation