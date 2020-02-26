Squamish Canyon bound for public hearing 

Speak or forever hold your peace — a date has been set.
Members of the public will be able to comment on the proposed Squamish Canyon project on Tuesday, March 10 at The 55 Activity Centre at 6 p.m.
The project has already passed two readings, and is looking to rezone 10.5 hectares of land currently designated residential, as well as ecological reserve and protection into a comprehensive development zone.
This rezoning would allow the proponent, Robin Sherry, to create hundreds of metres of elevated boardwalk and a canyon walkway. The proposal includes washrooms, a children's play area, a concession stand and a small stage, among other things.
The project would be located in the Powerhouse Springs area, which is accessible via the Mamquam River Forest Service Road.
This article originally appeared here.
February 26, 2020, 2:34 PM
LETTER: For the week of Feb. 20 More...
February 26, 2020, 12:00 PM
Pilot was attempting 'touch-and-go' landing common when learning to fly More...
February 26, 2020, 11:50 AM
Staff at village business locked suspect in bathroom until police arrived More...