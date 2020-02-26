February 26, 2020 News » Regional

Squamish Canyon bound for public hearing 

Public will be able to provide feedback on proposed tourist attraction on March 10

By
click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF SQUAMISH CANYON - What Squamish Canyon will look like at build out.
  • PHOTO COURTESY OF SQUAMISH CANYON
  • What Squamish Canyon will look like at build out.

Speak or forever hold your peace — a date has been set.

Members of the public will be able to comment on the proposed Squamish Canyon project on Tuesday, March 10 at The 55 Activity Centre at 6 p.m.

The project has already passed two readings, and is looking to rezone 10.5 hectares of land currently designated residential, as well as ecological reserve and protection into a comprehensive development zone.

This rezoning would allow the proponent, Robin Sherry, to create hundreds of metres of elevated boardwalk and a canyon walkway. The proposal includes washrooms, a children's play area, a concession stand and a small stage, among other things.

The project would be located in the Powerhouse Springs area, which is accessible via the Mamquam River Forest Service Road.

This article originally appeared here.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Regional

More by Steven Chua / Squamish Chief

Features & Images

February 21, 2020

Olympic offshoots

Olympic offshoots

Looking back at how the 2010 Winter Olympics left its mark on Whistler, Canada and beyond More.

Sports

February 26, 2020

Whistler synchro teams medal in debut

Whistler synchro teams medal in debut

Whistler Skating Club enjoying banner year, but worried about ice time More.

Opinion

February 20, 2020

Our Games, our legacies

Our Games, our legacies

More.

A&E

February 22, 2020

Bergmann Piano Duo play the hits

Bergmann Piano Duo play the hits

White Rock-based pianists mesh classical and rock repertoire for Bohemian Rhapsody with Two Pianos on Feb. 29 More.

Food & Drink

February 14, 2020

Village mainstay Black's Pub sells to &#10;Gibbons Whistler

Village mainstay Black's Pub sells to Gibbons Whistler

After 34 years, owner Lawrence Black says 'it's time to move on' More.

Events

Wed., Feb. 26, 3:30-5:30 & 8-11 p.m.

Antonio Larosa

Antonio Larosa

@ Mallard Lounge
The equally fresh and nostalgic sound of Antonio Larosa's music has been described as a... More.

Features & Images

February 23, 2020

Bajan beauty abounds

Bajan beauty abounds

Shipwreck snorkelling and luxe-resort accommodation are just the ticket to feel special in Barbados More.

Music

February 22, 2020

Bergmann Piano Duo play the hits

Bergmann Piano Duo play the hits

White Rock-based pianists mesh classical and rock repertoire for Bohemian Rhapsody with Two Pianos on Feb. 29 More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

February 22, 2020

What's in a name?

What's in a name?

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation