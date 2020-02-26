Squamish Canyon bound for public hearing 

Speak or forever hold your peace — a date has been set.

Members of the public will be able to comment on the proposed Squamish Canyon project on Tuesday, March 10 at The 55 Activity Centre at 6 p.m.

The project has already passed two readings, and is looking to rezone 10.5 hectares of land currently designated residential, as well as ecological reserve and protection into a comprehensive development zone.

This rezoning would allow the proponent, Robin Sherry, to create hundreds of metres of elevated boardwalk and a canyon walkway. The proposal includes washrooms, a children's play area, a concession stand and a small stage, among other things.

The project would be located in the Powerhouse Springs area, which is accessible via the Mamquam River Forest Service Road.

This article originally appeared here.