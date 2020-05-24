Squamish General Hospital recognized for environmental initiatives 

Squamish General Hospital was recognized by an American non-profit for its strides in environmentally friendly-practices.

The 2020 Practice Greenhealth Environmental Excellence Awards showed off healthcare facilities that are doing their part to help the planet.

Squamish's hospital was among the dozens that received a Greenhealth Partner for Change Award.

This award is given to those with "superior performance in environmental sustainability, covering a range of different sustainability programs and activities. Winners have also made substantive progress on mercury elimination," read the results.

Squamish was not the only hospital in B.C. to be recognized. Lions Gate Hospital was listed as a recipient, as well.

Practice Greenhealth, which is behind the awards, is a Virginia-based healthcare membership organization that encourages green practices.

