February 10, 2020

Squamish march in support of Wet’suwet’en 

By
PHOTO BY DAVID BUZZARD
  • PHOTO BY DAVID BUZZARD

Locals took to the streets at about noon Monday to march in support of Wet’suwet’en members and hereditary chiefs who are fighting to stop construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project in northwest B.C.

The Wet’suwet’en say the land the project crosses is under their traditional governance and they have never consented to the Coastal GasLink pipeline project.

Similar protests are occurring across Canada as RCMP enforce an injunction to remove those stopping the construction of the pipeline.

Monday morning, 47 demonstrators in support of the Wet’suwet’en were arrested at an anti-pipeline blockade stopping access to Metro Vancouver ports.

