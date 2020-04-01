April 01, 2020 News » Sea to Sky

Squamish middle school teachers raps her students back to class 

Grade 7 Don Ross teacher Sophie Demers took a lighthearted approach to greeting her class online

Sophe Demers, a Grade 7 immersion teacher at Don Ross Middle School in Squamish is adjusting her lessons to an online format, as are all teachers during this pandemic.

This is the way she greeted her students back to (online) classes this week.

