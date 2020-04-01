Squamish middle school teachers raps her students back to class 

Sophe Demers, a Grade 7 immersion teacher at Don Ross Middle School in Squamish is adjusting her lessons to an online format, as are all teachers during this pandemic.
This is the way she greeted her students back to (online) classes this week.
April 1, 2020, 12:35 PM
April 1, 2020, 11:00 AM
April 1, 2020, 10:20 AM
