Squamish resident self-identifies as having COVID-19 

A SQUAMISH RESIDENT has self-identified as having COVID-19.

The person, who is in self-isolation, did not want to speak with the media and asked for privacy, so we are choosing not to include identifying characteristics.

"I'm coming forward in an attempt to bring some peace of mind to Squamish," the local said in posts on social media.

"Covid-19 has affected my body much like any other flu. I am on Day 5 and am on the mend with only weak symptoms left."

According to the post, the resident travelled outside of the region on March 6 and was exposed to someone with flu-like symptoms.

"I became symptomatic late Tuesday morning, starting with fatigue and achiness. I have been in self-isolation since Tuesday afternoon, before developing a mild fever and cough."

The resident was tested March 11 and received a positive test result on March 12.

"My family is in isolation with me but remain asymptomatic," the resident said.

The District of Squamish sent out a release Sunday afternoon acknowledging there are "cases in Squamish," based on individuals who have shared their diagnoses on social media.

The District repeated what is being told to media, which is that the Ministry of Health's current policy is to not release community-specific case information.

Vancouver Coastal Health staff work closely with those who have tested positive for COVID-19 to get a list of people they have been in contact with. Public health then reaches out to inform those who have been in close contact with that person, the District release reiterated.

Anyone concerned about exposure to COVID-19 or their symptoms can call 811.

"The approach to containment of the virus remains the same, in that sick people should stay home, and everyone else should practice good hygiene and social distancing,"said Squamish Mayor Karen Elliott. "We are aware that we will not be informed by Vancouver Coastal Health of individual cases of the virus in Squamish, unless there is a situation where that person attended a larger meeting or event or a busy facility that would make it difficult for public health to contact individuals who may be affected. In this case, a broader public statement would be issued to alert other citizens who may have been in the same location at the same time."

As of March 14, there had been 73 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 16 linked to the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver. There are confirmed cases in all of B.C.'s five health authority regions.

The next provincial update is Monday, March 16 at 10 a.m.

In Canada as of March 15, there are a total of 313 (300 confirmed, 13 presumptive, 11 resolved) cases.

~With files from The Canadian Press