March 04, 2020 News » Regional

Squamish SAR locates two overdue skiers 

Overnight search on March 3 finds two people

By
click to enlarge Red Heather hut, as seen in Jan. 2019. - Photo: KEILI BARTLETT/FILE PHOTO
  • Red Heather hut, as seen in Jan. 2019. Photo: KEILI BARTLETT/FILE PHOTO

More than 12 hours after the search began, Squamish Search and Rescue volunteers found two overdue skiers.

Around 6 p.m. on March 3, RCMP contacted SAR about the two skiers who were skiing in the Red Heather area, SAR manager BJ Chute told The Chief. The volunteers launched a search with a ski team and snowmobiles, using the Red Heather hut. The search ended at midnight, after the volunteers found clothing owned by the skiers.

At first light on March 4, SAR resumed the search with by skis, snowmobiles and a helicopter. The helicopter team was able to spot the skiers around 9:30 a.m. SAR members skied to the missing subjects to extricate them.

Around 11:15 a.m. the skiers were brought to the SAR base cold and wet, but in good health. SAR warmed them with hot drinks and food.

If you are lost, SAR recommends staying in one location, sheltered and waiting for help.

