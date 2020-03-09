March 09, 2020 News » Regional

Squamish SAR rescue snowmobiler Sunday 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY BJ CHUTE
  • PHOTO BY BJ CHUTE

Squamish Search and Rescue volunteers rescued an injured snowmobiler from Blanca Peak, in the Elaho Valley on Sunday afternoon.

SAR's BJ Chute told The Chief the call came in from the RCMP at about noon Sunday.

The injured man in his mid-20s was with a group of friends when he was hurt. His friends were able to use an InReach satellite device to signal for help.

It took 15 SAR members and helicopter to get to the man and bring him out to waiting for BC Ambulance paramedics who took him to hospital.

Chute said the man was lucky that he was with a well-prepared group who not only sent the distress call with their location but also sent a weather report and stamped out a landing in the snow for the helicopter.

They also got their friend prepped for rescue, he said.

This article originally appeared here.

Features & Images

March 8, 2020

Inside an Airbnb bait-and-switch

Inside an Airbnb bait-and-switch

On bylaw's radar for years, Whistler property was at centre of alleged rental scam More.

Sports

March 9, 2020

Whistler rider starts campaign for Queen of Crankworx in Rotorua

Whistler rider starts campaign for Queen of Crankworx in Rotorua

Astle to attend all three Crankworx festivals for first time More.

Opinion

March 5, 2020

Preparing for COVID-19

Preparing for COVID-19

More.

A&E

March 9, 2020

Emily Carr: Following in her path, 75 years after her death

Emily Carr: Following in her path, 75 years after her death

Her powerful legacy continues to inspire artists, poets and environmentalists More.

Food & Drink

March 6, 2020

Tired of that same old staff meal you've eaten a thousand times? Whistler Food Swap can help

Tired of that same old staff meal you've eaten a thousand times? Whistler Food Swap can help

Facebook group connects local workers to trade staff meals More.

Events

Thu., March 12, 3:30-5:30 & 8-11 p.m.

Marc Charron

Marc Charron


Singer-songwriter, world traveller, powder snow connoisseur.... More.

Features & Images

March 8, 2020

Awesome Andalusia:

Awesome Andalusia:

A Cyclist's Shangri-La and Photographer's Dream—Pueblos Blancos More.

Music

March 6, 2020

'We clicked musically right away'

'We clicked musically right away'

The Jumaralis Trio plays Whistler on March 8 More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

March 6, 2020

Let the Games (re) begin

Let the Games (re) begin

More.

