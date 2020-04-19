Squamish Valley fire 50% contained; evacuation order lifted for 120 residents 

ABOUT 120 Squamish locals, who have had a dramatic four days, awoke to good news Sunday.

The Squamish-Lillooet Regional District announced Sunday morning that residents of the Upper Squamish Valley, evacuated on Wednesday, April 15, due to the Magee Road wildfire can return to their homes Sunday, as the evacuation order for their area has been lifted.

On Sunday morning, the District of Squamish also announced that the Magee Road wildfire is no longer a threat to the residents in the community of Paradise Valley, who live within the District boundaries.

The District has thus rescinded the evacuation alert for the area.

The fire remains active therefore the SLRD state of emergency and a reduced evacuation alert remain in effect.

The alert is for SLRD properties on Squamish Valley Road, from the Pilchuck Bridge to the northern end of Squamish Valley Road, on both sides, and including all side roads.

An alert means residents should prepare to leave their homes on short notice.

"Get your grab-and-go bags ready (which should include several days of clothing, toiletries, and medications), your emergency plan, copies of important documents and important mementos," reads a BC Wildfire definition.

As of Sunday morning, the fire remains at 203 hectares and is still considered out of control, though 50-per-cent contained, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Sunday will see 34 fire fighters, two helicopters and three pieces of heavy equipment fighting the remaining blaze.

Danger tree fallers are working with a BC Hydro team of 40 are working to restore power to the area.

"Wildfires are unpredictable, and while crews made significant progress on this fire, we know that conditions can change quickly. BC Wildfire Service has recommended maintaining a reduced evacuation alert area and we are following this recommendation, while also pleased that residents will be able to return home," said SLRD board chair, Tony Rainbow in a Sunday morning news release.

"We understand that this fire has caused tremendous stress and uncertainty for the residents in the area, in a time where we are all already dealing with the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic," Rainbow added. "First and foremost, our priority is to our residents—to make sure they are safe. My heart goes out especially to those who have lost their home."

On Sunday, the SLRD confirmed that structures on three properties have been lost to the fire, with more than one structure lost on some properties.

"We know this is very hard news for people to hear,"said Rainbow. "This is devastating for those affected. We are extremely grateful that no one was injured," Rainbow said.

Squamish Valley Road remains closed to non-resident traffic, with a RCMP checkpoint in place at the 12-kilometre mark.

"We really need people to respect the privacy of the community at this time and not visit the area. People are returning home and seeing the effects of this fire on their community."

Bottled water has been supplied to residents and emergency services continue to provide support to eligible residents who have been displaced, the release states.

Details of the new evacuation alert area and the notice lifting the evacuation order can be found on the SLRD's website at www.slrd.bc.ca

