April 20, 2020 News » Regional

Squamish Valley wildfire not expected to grow today, April 20 

This first major blaze in B.C. this fire season, is suspected to be human-caused and is under investigation

By
click to enlarge BC Wildfire crews are checking the fire for hot spots today. - Photo: BC Wildfire Service Facebook
  • BC Wildfire crews are checking the fire for hot spots today. Photo: BC Wildfire Service Facebook

A thermal scan will be taken today to locate residual hot spots of the Magee Road fire.

The Squamish Valley blaze perimeter remains active and at 203 hectares as of April 20, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

This fire is now considered "being held," meaning with current resources being devoted to it, the fire is not expected to grow.

The blaze, which was the first major fire in B.C. this fire season, is suspected to be human-caused and is under investigation.

It began Wednesday, April 15 and spread quickly.

The thermal scan, which is done on foot to study the ground can detect hot spots. Fire can burn underground and then reignite, so the BC Wildfire Service checks for these hot spots periodically, according to an information officer from the Coastal Fire Centre.

There will be 34 firefighters, three helicopters and three pieces of heavy equipment fighting the fire today, April 20.

Tree fallers continue to work with BC Hydro to restore power to area homes.

An evacuation alert remains in effect for Squamish-Lillooet Regional District properties in the area.

It includes residents on Squamish Valley Road, from the Pilchuck Bridge to the northern end of Squamish Valley Road, on both sides, and encompasses all side roads in this area.

A security checkpoint remains at the 12-kilometre mark of the Squamish Valley Road.

No unauthorized vehicles will be allowed past this point. Fire and law enforcement officials ask that people stay out of the area.

It is expected to be sunny and warm today. Tuesday, will see heavier clouds move in with chances of showers by evening, said the BC Wildfire Service. The humidity remains moderate.

To read the original story go here.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Regional

More by The Chief staff / Squamish Chief

Features & Images

April 17, 2020

Where are all the family doctors

Where are all the family doctors

Whistler's family doctor shortage is acute—but efforts are underway to change that More.

Sports

April 16, 2020

Whistler's Thompson siblings look back on campaigns

Whistler's Thompson siblings look back on campaigns

Ski-crosser Marielle finished third overall while alpine racer Broderick made return from injury More.

Opinion

April 18, 2020

OPINION: Pandemic modelling is a useful tool, but not a crystal ball

OPINION: Pandemic modelling is a useful tool, but not a crystal ball

'The most recent B.C. modelling shows us that in the face of this storm, we have made considerable progress in our province.' More.

A&E

April 18, 2020

Hail Hollywood Satan! (and Quarantino 4)

Hail Hollywood Satan! (and Quarantino 4)

More.

Food & Drink

April 15, 2020

With the rent due, some Whistler eateries have no choice but to reopen

With the rent due, some Whistler eateries have no choice but to reopen

'We're not asking for a free ride,' says Peaked Pies co-owner More.

Events

Saturdays, 10 p.m.

Supreme Saturday

Supreme Saturday

@ Garfinkel's
Supreme Saturday features a rotation of Canada’s best DJs, playing alongside local talent.... More.

Features & Images

April 12, 2020

Mesmerized by magical Morocco:

Mesmerized by magical Morocco:

My anniversary road trip More.

Music

April 3, 2020

Arts Whistler and Whistler Live team up for livestream concert series

Arts Whistler and Whistler Live team up for livestream concert series

Arts organization also compiles list of online resources for entertainment and education during the pandemic More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

April 17, 2020

The optimist's guide to self-isolation

The optimist's guide to self-isolation

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation