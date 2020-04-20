Squamish Valley wildfire not expected to grow today, April 20 

A thermal scan will be taken today to locate residual hot spots of the Magee Road fire.

The Squamish Valley blaze perimeter remains active and at 203 hectares as of April 20, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

This fire is now considered "being held," meaning with current resources being devoted to it, the fire is not expected to grow.

The blaze, which was the first major fire in B.C. this fire season, is suspected to be human-caused and is under investigation.

It began Wednesday, April 15 and spread quickly.

The thermal scan, which is done on foot to study the ground can detect hot spots. Fire can burn underground and then reignite, so the BC Wildfire Service checks for these hot spots periodically, according to an information officer from the Coastal Fire Centre.

There will be 34 firefighters, three helicopters and three pieces of heavy equipment fighting the fire today, April 20.

Tree fallers continue to work with BC Hydro to restore power to area homes.

An evacuation alert remains in effect for Squamish-Lillooet Regional District properties in the area.

It includes residents on Squamish Valley Road, from the Pilchuck Bridge to the northern end of Squamish Valley Road, on both sides, and encompasses all side roads in this area.

A security checkpoint remains at the 12-kilometre mark of the Squamish Valley Road.

No unauthorized vehicles will be allowed past this point. Fire and law enforcement officials ask that people stay out of the area.

It is expected to be sunny and warm today. Tuesday, will see heavier clouds move in with chances of showers by evening, said the BC Wildfire Service. The humidity remains moderate.

