Statistics Canada asks parents to share their COVID-19 experiences 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY THE CANADIAN PRESS/SEAN KILPATRICK - A Statistics Canada building is shown in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. For parents whose friends and family are tired of hearing you vent about the challenges of juggling work and child-rearing during COVID-19, the federal government wants to be your new sounding board.
OTTAWA — If you are a parent whose friends and family are tired of hearing you vent about the challenges of juggling work and child-rearing during COVID-19, the federal statistics agency wants to be your new sounding board.

Statistics Canada is conducting an online survey for parents with children younger than 15 to share their experiences of the pandemic, including how the crisis has affected children and families and how they have been coping.

The questions focus on the physical and mental toll the pandemic may be having on the kids and the types of activities parents have been using to keep their children occupied and healthy.

They also touch on how and where parents are now working and their views on daycare now that some provinces have started to reopen such facilities.

Statistics Canada says the information gathered from the survey will be used by federal departments and agencies to fill in the gaps around the pandemic's impact on families and better identify what supports might be needed.

The survey runs until June 22, with the results to be released in early July.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2020.

