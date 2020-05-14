Stawamus Chief, Murrin Park and Brandywine Falls are opening today 

Just in time for the long weekend, three popular parks in the Sea to Sky are opening up.

In Squamish, the Stawamus Chief and Murrin Park will be taking visitors today for the first time since COVID-19 pandemic closures were announced at the end of March.

It should be noted, however, that the Chief's backside trail—an ever-popular hiking destination—will remain closed, as per an order from the executive director of BC Parks.

Brandywine Falls is opening up today as well. However, the popular Squamish waterfall, Shannon Falls, will remain closed.

Parks in the Sea to Sky were shut after concerns that large crowds were gathering in the areas, creating a risk for disease transmission.

Initially, Alice Lake was the sole Squamish park scheduled to be opened today, but that has since changed.

Popular destinations like Joffre Lakes Provincial Park and Garibaldi Provincial Parks remain closed with no opening date posted.

To check on the status of a particular park go here.