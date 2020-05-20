May 20, 2020 News » Sea to Sky

Stolen boat from Alberta recovered, 1,200 cannabis plants seized in Squamish Valley 

Resident arrested in case that has involved several law enforcement agencies in two provinces

By
click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF SQUAMISH RCMP - The recovered boat that was returned to its Alberta owners.
  • Photo courtesy of Squamish RCMP
  • The recovered boat that was returned to its Alberta owners.

A Squamish Valley resident was arrested after an expensive boat and other stolen goods were recovered from a property in the Squamish Valley, police said.

The resident was later released pending further investigation.

On May 7th, Squamish RCMP along with Airdrie Alberta RCMP recovered a 2016 Kingfisher Destination 3025 vessel that was reported stolen from a storage facility in Crossfield, Alta.

"With great assistance from the public, members of the marine industry including www.stolenboats.ca, and the Vancouver Police Department Marine Unit, the Squamish RCMP executed a search warrant on two adjacent properties in the Squamish Valley and the vessel, worth $267,000 was ultimately located, recovered and returned to the owners," reads an RCMP news release.

"Returning a piece of property, especially of that value, is extremely fulfilling and we’re happy that the vessel is already back with its rightful owners," said Sgt. Jeff Shore, of the Sea to Sky General Investigation Section, in the release.

While recovering the boat, officers saw evidence of other stolen goods and so requested and got another search warrant that led them to return to search the same properties on May 14.

Members of the BC Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team (IMPACT), Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS), Integrated Police Dog Services (IPDS), Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS), ICBC Vehicle Identification Squad, Divisional Cannabis Co-ordinator, and other local resources, helped the Squamish RCMP to seize several recreational vehicles for further investigation of alleged Vehicle Identification Number tampering.

Police say a $90,000 cannabis grow operation was also located on one of the properties, which consisted of approximately 1,200 more cannabis plants than authorized.

The excess cannabis plants were seized.

Additional stolen property related to the 2016 Kingfisher vessel was also recovered.

This story originally appeared in The Squamish Chief on May 20.

Tags: , ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of Crime, Squamish

More Sea to Sky »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Sea to Sky

More by The Chief staff / Squamish Chief

Features & Images

May 15, 2020

Bumps in the road

Bumps in the road

In-SHUCK-ch Forest Service Road has only continued to deteriorate, residents say More.

Sports

May 14, 2020

Young Whistler riders coping with COVID-19 world

Young Whistler riders coping with COVID-19 world

Astle, Cruz adapting as 2020 seasons delayed More.

Opinion

May 14, 2020

How do we put out our welcome mat?

How do we put out our welcome mat?

More.

A&E

May 16, 2020

Home and the deranged (plus Quarantino 8)

Home and the deranged (plus Quarantino 8)

More.

Food & Drink

May 17, 2020

N'Quatqua hand out free trout to band members

N'Quatqua hand out free trout to band members

With surplus of fish at hatchery, band wanted to support community through pandemic More.

Features & Images

May 17, 2020

A funny thing happened at the lake:

A funny thing happened at the lake:

Spending the weekend at a Portuguese sailing regatta More.

Music

April 24, 2020

When ninjas become wolves

When ninjas become wolves

Hear two new tracks from Whistler band Introduce Wolves More.

Museum Musings

May 15, 2020

Happiest in the mountains: Stefan Ples

Happiest in the mountains: Stefan Ples

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation