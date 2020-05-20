Stolen boat from Alberta recovered, 1,200 cannabis plants seized in Squamish Valley 

A Squamish Valley resident was arrested after an expensive boat and other stolen goods were recovered from a property in the Squamish Valley, police said.

The resident was later released pending further investigation.

On May 7th, Squamish RCMP along with Airdrie Alberta RCMP recovered a 2016 Kingfisher Destination 3025 vessel that was reported stolen from a storage facility in Crossfield, Alta.

"With great assistance from the public, members of the marine industry including www.stolenboats.ca, and the Vancouver Police Department Marine Unit, the Squamish RCMP executed a search warrant on two adjacent properties in the Squamish Valley and the vessel, worth $267,000 was ultimately located, recovered and returned to the owners," reads an RCMP news release.

"Returning a piece of property, especially of that value, is extremely fulfilling and we’re happy that the vessel is already back with its rightful owners," said Sgt. Jeff Shore, of the Sea to Sky General Investigation Section, in the release.

While recovering the boat, officers saw evidence of other stolen goods and so requested and got another search warrant that led them to return to search the same properties on May 14.

Members of the BC Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team (IMPACT), Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS), Integrated Police Dog Services (IPDS), Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS), ICBC Vehicle Identification Squad, Divisional Cannabis Co-ordinator, and other local resources, helped the Squamish RCMP to seize several recreational vehicles for further investigation of alleged Vehicle Identification Number tampering.

Police say a $90,000 cannabis grow operation was also located on one of the properties, which consisted of approximately 1,200 more cannabis plants than authorized.

The excess cannabis plants were seized.

Additional stolen property related to the 2016 Kingfisher vessel was also recovered.

This story originally appeared in The Squamish Chief on May 20.