Superior Poultry outbreak declared over, plant reopens 

The Coquitlam poultry-processing plant stil has 61 positive cases of COVID-19 but has met guidelines for reopening

B.C. provincial health officer Bonnie Henry addresses media
  B.C. provincial health officer Bonnie Henry addresses media

The largest COVID-19 outbreak at a B.C. food-processing facility, Coquitlam's Superior Poultry Processing Ltd., has been declared over and the plant has been given the go-ahead to open, given that it has passed a two-week incubation period. There remain 61 active cases related to the facility.

Seven positive cases remain at Chilliwack's Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry, while 35 cases remain at United Poultry in Vancouver.

B.C.'s provincial health officer Bonnie Henry said May 14 that there are 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, and a total of 2,392 people infected since the first case came to light on Jan. 28.

The breakdown of cases so far by health region are:

• 878 in Vancouver Coastal Health (up one in the past day);

• 1,149 in Fraser Health (up 12 in the past day);

• 126 in Island Health (up one in the past day);

• 181 in Interior Health (up one in the past day); and

• 58 in Northern Health (up one in the past day).

The number of people who are hospitalized continues to fall, as there are now 58 people in hospital, down one from yesterday. There are 12 people now in acute care units, down two from yesterday.

Three people have died in the past 24 hours from the virus that spawned the global pandemic, for a total of 135 people dying.

The recovery rate is up slightly, compared with yesterday, at 78.8 per cent, or 1,885 people out of the 2,392 people infected.

Seniors' homes and care facilities have so far resulted in an even 500 cases, including 309 residents and 191 staff. There are 15 seniors' homes where there remain active outbreaks, and four acute-care facilities. One seniors' home outbreak is newly declared over, at MSA Manor in the Fraser Health Region.

