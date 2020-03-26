March 26, 2020 News » Regional

Take Courage with cross-country Tragically Hip singalong this afternoon 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY THE CANADIAN PRESS/DARREN CALABRESE - The Tragically Hip's frontman Gord Downie is displayed on a screen during a public viewing of the band's final concert of the "Man Machine Poem" tour in Halifax on Saturday, August 20, 2016.
  • Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
  • The Tragically Hip's frontman Gord Downie is displayed on a screen during a public viewing of the band's final concert of the "Man Machine Poem" tour in Halifax on Saturday, August 20, 2016.

A Montreal comedian taking his inspiration from Italy and Spain is asking Canadians to join him on a countrywide singalong at 3 p.m. PT today.

The song? A Canadian national anthem, of sorts.

Joey Elias asked his Twitter followers Wednesday to play the song out loud and "sing from the rooftops" to The Tragically Hip song Courage.

Videos of quarantined apartment dwellers in Italy and Spain singing from their balconies have been making the rounds on social media over the past week, and Elias said he wants participants across the country to "sing, play, dance" in similar fashion today.

Elias's tweet picked up some high-placed retweets Wednesday, including from former Tragically Hip members Paul Langlois and Gord Sinclair.

To view the original version of this story, click

Tags: ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of COVID-19

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Regional

Features & Images

March 22, 2020

Walk This Way

Walk This Way

Going with the flow on the cutting edge of neuroscience at X Camp More.

Sports

March 24, 2020

Whistler Half Marathon cancelled

Whistler Half Marathon cancelled

Virtual race being offered in its place More.

Opinion

March 26, 2020

Keep your distance, &#10;save some lives

Keep your distance, save some lives

More.

A&E

March 26, 2020

Photographer sends departing locals home with iconic &#10;Whistler images

Photographer sends departing locals home with iconic Whistler images

Michelle Danic offers photo and message to those unexpectedly leaving: 'Come back. We're going to have to rebuild Whistler.' More.

Food & Drink

March 19, 2020

What the global pandemic could mean for Canada's food supply chain

What the global pandemic could mean for Canada's food supply chain

Agri-food expert says weakening Loonie and potential for political tension could lead to price hikes More.

Events

First Saturday of every month, 4 p.m.

Art Talks

Art Talks

@ Whistler Contemporary Gallery
Every month the Whistler Contemporary Gallery will be featuring an artist from their diverse collection... More.

Features & Images

March 22, 2020

A weekend retreat at the Kripalu Center for Yoga &amp; Health

A weekend retreat at the Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health

More.

Music

March 12, 2020

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Calm Like a bomb, Vancouver's Rage Against the Machine tribute band, plays The Crystal Lounge on Friday, March 13 More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

March 20, 2020

COVID-19 and the limits of media literacy

COVID-19 and the limits of media literacy

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation