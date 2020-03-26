Take Courage with cross-country Tragically Hip singalong this afternoon 

A Montreal comedian taking his inspiration from Italy and Spain is asking Canadians to join him on a countrywide singalong at 3 p.m. PT today.

The song? A Canadian national anthem, of sorts.

Joey Elias asked his Twitter followers Wednesday to play the song out loud and "sing from the rooftops" to The Tragically Hip song Courage.

Videos of quarantined apartment dwellers in Italy and Spain singing from their balconies have been making the rounds on social media over the past week, and Elias said he wants participants across the country to "sing, play, dance" in similar fashion today.

Elias's tweet picked up some high-placed retweets Wednesday, including from former Tragically Hip members Paul Langlois and Gord Sinclair.

