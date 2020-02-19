Teacher banned 15 years for student sex 

A B.C. teacher has been banned from teaching for 15 years after he had a sexual relationship with one student and inappropriately touched others, B.C.'s Commissioner for Teacher Regulation has ruled.

The unnamed man was employed as a secondary school teacher in 2016-17 after being certified in 2016, the commissioner said in a Feb. 18 decision.

In 2016 and 2017, he engaged in inappropriate physical contact with students, such as touching their hands, shoulders, elbows, backs, knees and legs.

In August 2017, he gave alcohol to a former student who had graduated that June, and engaged in sexual activity with the student.

The decision said the teacher was initially dishonest about the incidents.

The district fired the teacher Jan. 31, 2019, making a report to the commissioner the same day.

On March 3, 2019, the teacher gave a written undertaking to the commissioner not to teach in any role or position requiring authorization under the Teachers Act.

The man's teaching certificate was cancelled on Nov. 1 for non-payment of fees, the commissioner said.

jhainsworth@glaciermedia.ca

@jhainswo